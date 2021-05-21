newsbreak-logo
NBA

Derrick Rose goes off on 'vintage' tag in truth bomb social media post

By Mark Powell
msn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Knicks guard Derrick Rose doesn't think 2021 has been a vintage season for him. If anything, it's to the contrary. Rose entered the league in 2008 out of Kentucky with the world at his fingertips. The Chicago kid was home, expected to be the next great Bulls franchise cornerstone. And for awhile, that dream was realized. Rose peaked in the 2010-11 season, leading the Bulls to a top-2 seed in the East and winning the Most Valuable Player award.

NBAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Derrick Rose paces Knicks' upset at Clippers

Buoyed by the 3-point shooting of Reggie Bullock and playmaking ability of Derrick Rose, the New York Knicks ran past the Los Angeles Clippers 106-100 Sunday afternoon at Staples Center. Rose led the Knicks with 25 points and eight assists off the bench. Bullock finished with 24 points on 5-for-12...
NBANew York Post

Derrick Rose prefers Knicks playoffs to Sixth Man accolades

Derrick Rose is a former NBA MVP, but after so many years and so many injuries, his inclusion among the finalists for a league-wide award has been among the most unexpected developments of the Knicks’ rejuvenation this season. Rose, acquired from the Pistons for little-used guard Dennis Smith Jr. and...
NBAdarnews.com

Horton-Tucker comes up big in OT as Lakers edge Knicks

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The Los Angeles Lakers are still missing LeBron James and are without a point guard, but Talen Horton-Tucker came up big when the defending NBA champions needed it. Horton-Tucker made the go-ahead 3-pointer with 21.1 seconds remaining in overtime, and the Lakers improved their hopes of...
NBACBS Sports

Knicks' Derrick Rose: Not playing Thursday

Rose (ankle) will not play Thursday against the Spurs, Mark Stein of The New York Times reports. Rose will miss his first game since late March due to a left ankle sprain after he had been listed as probable ahead of Thursday's game. His status for Saturday's game against Charlotte is unclear at this point.
NBACBS Sports

Knicks' Derrick Rose: Team-high 25 off bench

Rose played 32 minutes off the bench and registered 25 points (11-17 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight assists, six rebounds and a steal in the 106-100 victory over the Clippers on Sunday. Rose has three 20-point performances in his last five outings while hitting 64.2 percent of his shots...
NBACBS Sports

Lakers expect LeBron back in lineup vs. Knicks

The Los Angeles Lakers could receive a jolt of energy this week with the return of the team's best player. According to The Athletic, LeBron James is targeting Tuesday's home contest against the New York Knicks for his return to the floor. James suffered a right, high-ankle sprain against the...
NBACBS Sports

Knicks' Derrick Rose: Upgraded to probable

Rose (ankle) is now probable for Thursday's game against the Spurs. Rose was initially listed as questionable for Thursday's matchup due to a left ankle sprain, but he's trending in the right direction. Rose has averaged 22.0 points, 4.8 assists and 4.3 rebounds in 30.8 minutes per game across his last six appearances.
NBACBS Sports

Knicks' Derrick Rose: Questionable for Saturday

Rose (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Hornets, Steve Popper of Newsday reports. After missing Thursday's game with an ankle sprain, Rose's status for Saturday is questionable. The veteran was posting impressive stats before the injury, averaging 22.0 points, 4.8 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals over his last six games.
NBAnumberfire.com

Derrick Rose (ankle) downgraded to out Thursday for Knicks versus Spurs

New York Knicks point guard Derrick Rose (ankle) has been downgraded to out for Thursday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Rose was upgraded from questionable to probable earlier in the day, so this comes as a bit of a surprise. Reggie Bullock (ankle), Alec Burks (knee), and Immanuel Quickley (ankle) are all available and will help make up for Rose's absence. Frank Ntilikina could also see more minutes if any of those three are limited.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA News: Knicks' Derrick Rose Status Against Hornets

On Saturday, the New York Knicks take on the Charlotte Hornets, and both teams have a lot to play for during their game. The good news for the Knicks is Derrick Rose, who had been on the injury report with an ankle injury, will play in the game. His status...
NBAArkansas Online

Knicks break eight-game skid at Staples Center

LOS ANGELES -- Derrick Rose scored 25 points off the bench, Reggie Bullock added 24 and the New York Knicks beat the Los Angeles Clippers 106-100 on Sunday to snap an eight-game skid at Staples Center. Bullock made five three-pointers against his former team, and RJ Barrett had four on...
NBAPosted by
New York Sports Nation

Knicks end season 41-31; clinch four seed

Entering Sunday, all the Knicks needed to do was beat the Celtics. After defeating the Boston Celtics, 96-92 on Sunday at Madison Square Garden, the Knicks have clinched home-court advantage in the first-round. It didn’t come easy as the Knicks led by as much as 21 points, but a ferocious...
NBAnewsbrig.com

Knicks’ Derrick Rose sits vs. Spurs: ‘Just needed a day’

The minutes have finally caught up with Knicks point guard Derrick Rose, who missed Thursday’s win over the Spurs with what the team termed a sprained ankle but was more about resting. “Just needed a day,’’ Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said after surviving the Spurs, 102-98, at the Garden. “We...
NBAPosted by
theknickswall

Knicks Cap Off Road Trip Against Struggling Lakers

The Knicks will close out their slate of regular-season away games by returning to the Staples Center and facing the Lakers. The New York Knicks’ (38-30) west-coast road trip is about to come to an end. The first five games featured some of the highest highs of the season and the lowest of the lows. New York is 3-2 heading into the sixth game of the trip and their last away game of the regular season, facing off against the Los Angeles Lakers (38-30) at 10:00 at the Staples Center.
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Atlantic Notes: Nets, Rose, Raptors, Garnett, Celtics

The Nets expect to have Kyrie Irving, James Harden and Kevin Durant all available for just the eighth time on Saturday, Malika Andrews of ESPN writes. Brooklyn will host Chicago in its second-to-last game of the season. “If everything stays the same, those three will play tomorrow,” head coach Steve...
NBAPosted by
AllClippers

Three Takeaways from the LA Clippers' Loss to the New York Knicks

If one were to travel back in time and tell an NBA fan from 2011 that in ten years, a Tom Thibodeau-coached team led by an outstanding performance from Derrick Rose would beat a title contender in a game that carried huge playoff implications for both squads, the fan’s reaction (after the initial shock of meeting someone from the future, and all the questions about teleportation and the Breaking Bad finale were satisfied) would probably be along the lines of “Wow, D-Rose and Thibs just continued to dominate the league for a decade, huh?”