Amazon to Retire Beloved Prime Now Service

Amazon Prime Day is one of the most highly anticipated sales of the year, and Prime Day 2021 is coming up in a matter of weeks, sometime in June. Tech tends to be one of Prime Day's biggest categories, letting you save hundreds of dollars on pricey items like smartwatches, tablets, and TVs. Amazon has an extra incentive to offer the best tech deals during Prime Day, as many of its own smart devices are always prominently featured. From Echo Dots and Shows and Fire TV Sticks to Ring security devices, smart plugs, and more, you can bet that the best Prime Day tech deals will include Amazon devices. However, the sale will bring markdowns on pretty much every type of tech, including gaming monitors, laptops, TVs, headphones, and more. Some Prime Day tech deals are even live early, and we'll continue seeing more deals go live ahead of the big event.