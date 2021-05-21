Amazon to Retire Beloved Prime Now Service

Latest released the research study on Global Online Grocery Services Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Online Grocery Services Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Online Grocery Services. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: Amazon Fresh (United States),Walmart Inc. (United States),FreshDirect (United States),Tesco plc, (United Kingdom),Kroger Company (United States),Peapod LLC (United States),Thrive Market (United States),Longo Brothers Fruit Market Inc. (Canada) ,Instacart (United States),Schwan's Company (United States),Good Eggs, Inc. (United States),Farmigo (United States),Super Maids (United States)