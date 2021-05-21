newsbreak-logo
Hit and run in south Seattle totals 3 vehicles

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
SEATTLE — Tuesday night in south Seattle a red truck, driving on the wrong side of the road, crashed into 3 vehicles and drove off, leaving behind substantial damage.

The incident happened at approximately 10:07 p.m. and was captured on a neighbor’s security camera.

The truck totaled all 3 vehicles: a black Lexus GS350, a silver Toyota Tacoma and a Kia Sportage.

Users of the Ring app theorized the truck may be a Dodge Ram or possibly a Ford F-250 or F-350.

Joe Cummings, owner of the Lexus, said he notified Seattle police of the incident and is now looking for help from the public to identify the owner of the truck.

If you have seen a red truck with major front-end damage on the driver’s side, please contact the Seattle police and reference case No. 21-12211.

