Denver police officer whose AK-47 was used in homicide resigns from department
A Denver police sergeant whose personal AK-47 was used in the killing of 21-year-old Isabella Thallas in downtown Denver last year resigned from the department. Sgt. Dan Politica resigned on March 13, Denver police spokesman Jay Casillas said. Politica did not have any open internal affairs investigations into his conduct at the time of his resignation, Casillas said. A letter of resignation dated Feb. 13 does not state a reason for leaving.www.denverpost.com