Reality television star Judy Scheindlin, better known as Judge Judy, is ready to move on to her next big project. The famous television personality may be walking away from the show that bears her name for 25 years, but Judge Judy will be back. Known for her intensity in the courtroom and also a desire for justice in difficult situations, the Judge’s new show will appear on Amazon’s IMDb TV. The show is called “Judy Justice” and viewers can also expect more of the tough love we’ve grown to expect from her.