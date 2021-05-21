newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

CyberLink partners with ACE Biotek for a fully automated solution to control access

By Industry News
helpnetsecurity.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCyberLink announced a partnership with ACE Biotek, by integrating its FaceMe AI facial recognition engine into ACE Biotek’s Wallie Screen Access Control and Health Screening System, providing a quick, fully automated solution to control access and check-in personnel, in addition to verifying proper mask wearing and measuring body temperature when required, to maintain a safe environment inside business, medical and other facilities.

www.helpnetsecurity.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyberlink#Iot#Health And Safety#Control Systems#Engine Technology#Security Systems#Health Systems#Cyberlink#Vp#Frvt#Ubuntu#Red Hat#Cpu#Gpu#Apu#Iot Hardware#Medical Solution#Monitor Access#Operating Systems#Cost Effective Solutions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Computers
News Break
Software
Related
Softwarefooyoh.com

Transparency with Software Development Partner: Does it matter?

Outsourcing your projects to a software development partner is nothing new; we’ve been doing this for a decade now. However, given the era of cloud operations that we are currently in, it’s one of the major phenomena that has us working. Even before we hit a global level pandemic in...
BusinessMedCity News

Staffing firm AMN Healthcare buys telehealth provider for $42.5M

AMN Healthcare has acquired virtual care provider Synzi for $42.5 million with the aim of solidifying its position in an evolving healthcare market. The Dallas-based staffing company announced the acquisition, which closed in April, in its latest financial statement released earlier this month. Synzi offers virtual care and remote patient...
Softwareitsfoss.com

How to Install and Use XRDP on Ubuntu for Remote Desktop Connection

Brief: This is a beginner’s guide that shows the steps you need to follow for setting up XRDP on Ubuntu-based Linux distributions. With that, you can access your Ubuntu system from a different computer and use it graphically. Microsoft Remote Desktop Protocol(RDP) is a protocol that allows for graphical remote...
SoftwareThe Windows Club

How to create Wi-Fi Network Adapter Report on Windows 10

Windows 10 is undoubtedly the most popular operating system that is designed to ease the troubleshooting actions for the users. It provides details of its hardware and software functions and also helps in managing the wireless connections of the system. The Wi-Fi Network Adapter Report is one of the Windows 10 operating system features that provide step-by-step detailed information about the functioning of the wireless device connected to the computer. One of the most common wireless networks used in our systems is Wi-Fi, therefore today we will elaborate the process of creating a Wi-Fi network adapter report on Windows 10.
TechnologyPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Huawei's HiSilicon Develops First RISC-V Design to Overcome Arm Restrictions

In a bid to overcome US restrictions on its Arm designs, Huawei's HiSilicon has turned to the open-source RISC-V architecture and has even released its first RISC-V board for Harmony OS developers. Due to being blacklisted by the U.S. government, Huawei and its chip division HiSilicon do not have access to development and production technologies designed in America. The restrictions include many Arm processor architectures, including those used in various microcontrollers that Huawei uses widely.
Technologythefastmode.com

Google, Samsung Join Forces for New Wearable OS for Android

Google said is collaboration with Samsung for a new wearable OS, called 'WearOS' combining with Samsung’s Tizen wearable operating system into a single, unified smartwatch platform for Android. The combination brings strengths of each and combine them into an experience that has faster performance, longer battery life and more of...
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

5G vs. 4G: Which Is Quicker?

4G revolutionized how we use our smartphones. Since its introduction, people have watched TV without Wi-Fi at a decent speed and downloaded their favorite shows faster. The introduction of 4G also made apps more accessible when out and about. Moreover, people could connect with loved ones by video—even when not at home.
Worldthefastmode.com

Ooredoo Business Rolls Out VoWiFi Service in Kuwait

Ooredoo Business last week announced its support to the Voice over Wi-Fi (VoWiFi), a free service for all Ooredoo Kuwait customers with prepaid and postpaid voice plans, enabling them to make calls over a Wi-Fi connection and send short text messages. VoWiFi will help solving weak smartphone signals and dropped...
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Pytorch vs Tensorflow 2021

A comparison between the latest versions of PyTorch (1.8) and Tensorflow (2.5) Tensorflow/Keras & Pytorch are by far the 2 most popular major machine learning libraries. Tensorflow is maintained and released by Google while Pytorch is maintained and released by Facebook. In this article, I want to compare them in terms of:
Technologyceoworld.biz

Automation beyond the production line

In 2019, the manufacturing industry generated nearly 2 petabytes of new data, more than any other sector worldwide. And while manufacturing is one of the most automated industries in terms of production, most companies still rely on whiteboards and Excel spreadsheets when it comes to leveraging this data to manage, plan, and optimize their business. The fact is that such Excel solutions are not agile enough for a digital world. Automating processes such as planning, budgeting, and forecasting is.
Technologyceoworld.biz

Supercharging organizational efficiency with automation

Stop letting manual document processing hold your productivity back. Enterprises handle an ever-increasing number of documents each day. And ever since the late Charles Geschke first introduced the PDF in 1982, an increasing portion of those documents are digital – yet they are still being processed manually. These documents – in the form of images, PDFs, Word and Excel documents, among others – are manually processed by humans, and the relevant data is then manually entered into the application systems for storage and future retrieval processes.
ComputersVentureBeat

What’s next: Machine learning at scale through unified modeling

Machine learning has become pervasive in businesses across industries as the technology has matured in recent years. A 2020 Deloitte study found that 67% of organizations surveyed have put machine learning to work, and 97% expected to deploy some form of it in the year ahead. With this expanding use, new considerations are emerging, namely the significant investment of resources needed for maintenance of models.
Lincoln, NEunl.edu

continuing cloud storage move

Information Technology Services is continuing the process of migrating data from Box to Microsoft 365 cloud storage services. Beginning this week, Box users will be migrated in waves, or groups of users, based on the size of their Box accounts. Users will be assigned to a wave based on their...
SoftwareDigital Signage Today

Why Choose Bsquare as your IoT partner?

Looking for a partner who’s been there before? Bsquare has been in the embedded systems software business for more than 25 years. In just the last two years we’ve helped more than 600 companies deploy more than 2.5 million devices. And we can help you, too. Bsquare is a software-only...
SoftwareDigital Signage Today

What's Special about Windows Server IoT?

Working on a data-intensive kiosk, ATM, or other embedded device? Windows Server IoT 2019 offers enterprise manageability and robust security for fixed-purpose, industry-specific IoT solutions, powering data processing, machine learning, and analytics workloads at the edge. For more than 25 years, Bsquare has helped companies embed Microsoft Windows operating systems...
SoftwareDigital Signage Today

Why Choose Windows 10 IoT Enterprise?

Why choose Windows 10 IoT for your kiosk, digital signage, ATM, or other intelligent device? Only Windows 10 IoT Enterprise offers a 10-year servicing channel, which is great news for OEMs. For more than 25 years, Bsquare has helped companies embed Microsoft Windows operating systems in their smart devices and...
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Cloud Storage Software Market Likely To Boost Future Growth By 2026 | Microsoft, Rackspace Hosting, Amazon Web Services

Global Cloud Storage Software Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Cloud Storage Software Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Microsoft, Rackspace Hosting, Amazon Web Services, VMware, CA Technologies, Huawei Technologies, Dell EMC, Hitachi Data Systems, HPE, IBM, Google, Oracle, Netapp & Red Hat.