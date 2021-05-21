CyberLink partners with ACE Biotek for a fully automated solution to control access
CyberLink announced a partnership with ACE Biotek, by integrating its FaceMe AI facial recognition engine into ACE Biotek’s Wallie Screen Access Control and Health Screening System, providing a quick, fully automated solution to control access and check-in personnel, in addition to verifying proper mask wearing and measuring body temperature when required, to maintain a safe environment inside business, medical and other facilities.www.helpnetsecurity.com