The Colorado Avalanche and Vegas Golden Knights are still the favorites to win it all in the 2021 NHL Playoffs. Who has the best shot at stopping them? Watch on NBC networks. The last time the Colorado Avalanche won the President's Trophy for the league's best record was in 2001. That same year they won the Stanley Cup in Ray Bourque's final season of his legendary career cementing a much deserved championship. That team had Patrick Roy, Joe Sakic, Peter Forsberg, Adam Foote and Rob Blake. While the 2021 Avalanche might not be that staked, they were preseason favorites to hoist Lord Stanley's and nothing has really changed after the regular season after they finished with the best record in the league with 82 points.