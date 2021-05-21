newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nebraska State

Nebraska lawmakers approve $26M corporate income tax cut

By Associated Press
Posted by 
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v6mOI_0a7V2zIg00

Nebraska lawmakers have approved a corporate income tax cut designed to bring the rate closer to the one paid by small business owners, despite objections that the lost revenue could be used for other purposes.

Senators voted the measure through its third and final vote, 42-1, and sent it to Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts, who’s expected to sign it. The measure would drop Nebraska’s top corporate income tax rate from 7.81% to 7.25% over two years.

The estimated revenue losses to the state would grow each year, from $1.9 million in the upcoming fiscal year to $26 million by fiscal year 2025.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

1K+
Followers
960
Post
190K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Government
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Ricketts
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corporate Income Tax#Tax Cut#Tax Revenue#Corporate Tax#Tax Rate#State Lawmakers#Republican#Nebraska Lawmakers#Fiscal Year#Senators#Objections
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Income Tax
Related
Nebraska Statefoxnebraska.com

Nebraska tax collections fall below projections in April

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Department of Revenue collected slightly less in taxes than expected in April, according to state officials. April net tax collections were a reported $525 million, less than 1% below the certified forecast of $528 million. The lower-than-expected number was driven by individual income tax...
Nebraska Statehighplainsradio.net

More than $12.6M in Federal Grants Awarded to Support Nebraska’s Aviation System

Recently, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced they would award Nebraska more than $12.6 million in federal grants through the FY2021 Airport Improvement Program (AIP). The grants will provide funding for runway and taxiway improvements, navigational aids, snow removal equipment and other improvements at the Broken Bow Municipal Airport, Central City Municipal Airport, McCook Ben Nelson Regional Airport, O’Neill Municipal Airport, Western Nebraska Regional Airport in Scottsbluff, and the Wahoo Municipal Airport.
Nebraska StateNews Channel Nebraska

$12.6 million in federal grants going to Nebraska airports

LINCOLN, Neb. — The U.S Department of Transportation's Federal Aviation Administration has announced $12.6 million in federal grants going toward Nebraska. The 2021 Airport Improvement Program grants will provide funding for runway and taxiway improvements, navigational aids, snow removal equipment and other improvements. The airports that will receive funding include...
Nebraska Statemadison

Nebraska officials to move Lincoln public benefits office

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A longtime public benefits office in downtown Lincoln has started its move to a new location, state officials said Monday. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said the office is moving from its current space in the Gold's Building at 1050 N Street to its new downtown spot at 246 South 14th Street. The new office will open on June 7.
Nebraska StateNews Channel Nebraska

Protesters gather in opposition of proposed health education standards

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- The Nebraska State School Board anticipates the approval of proposed health education standards by fall of this year. The standards create the framework for K-12 health education in Nebraska. Some parent groups, and even some state politicians, are voicing concern about portions of the proposed standards,...