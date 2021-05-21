newsbreak-logo
NHL

Simon Robertsson Can’t Be Overlooked in This Year’s Draft

By Kyle Pereira
lastwordonsports.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSwedish hockey is taking a massive step forward this year. It has always been a powerhouse hockey country, but this season, it is on another level. In my rankings, there are seven Swedes projected to go in the first round. Of those seven, one forward by the name of Simon Robertsson sticks out. He has made quite the impression with DobberProspects, who most recently ranked him eighth overall. Meanwhile, draft expert Bob McKenzie, who has been historically accurate with his rankings, has him placed 28th. Currently, I have Robertsson almost directly in the middle, at 17th overall.

