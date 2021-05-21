Photo essay: As COVID-era restrictions fall, Connecticut residents look for a new normal

Yehyun Kim :: ctmirror.org

Connecticut residents took a few cautious steps into a world once known as “normal” this week, after the state’s COVID-19 restrictions were largely put aside.

Mask restrictions that have been in effect since April 2020 — including the requirement that people wear masks indoors — were relaxed on May 19 for people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but residents weren’t uniformly eager to abandon the masks.

Many businesses took advantage of the new rules and dropped mask requirements, but it wasn’t unusual to see people wearing masks even in places without restrictions.

At the Hartford Yard Goats minor league baseball game in Hartford on Thursday night, though, the crowd seemed to embrace the relaxed rules.

Yehyun Kim :: ctmirror.org

Yehyun Kim :: ctmirror.org

Yehyun Kim :: ctmirror.org

Yehyun Kim :: ctmirror.org

Yehyun Kim :: ctmirror.org

Donate to The Connecticut Mirror

Yehyun Kim :: ctmirror.org

Yehyun Kim :: ctmirror.org

Yehyun Kim :: ctmirror.org

Yehyun Kim :: ctmirror.org

Yehyun Kim :: ctmirror.org

Yehyun Kim :: ctmirror.org

Yehyun Kim :: ctmirror.org