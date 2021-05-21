newsbreak-logo
Photo essay: As COVID-era restrictions fall, Connecticut residents look for a new normal

By Yehyun Kim
Posted by 
Connecticut Mirror
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HoOD6_0a7V2e0f00

Yehyun Kim :: ctmirror.org

Fans head to Dunkin’ Donuts Park to watch the baseball game between Hartford Yard Goats and Somerset Patriots on May 20.

Connecticut residents took a few cautious steps into a world once known as “normal” this week, after the state’s COVID-19 restrictions were largely put aside.

Mask restrictions that have been in effect since April 2020 — including the requirement that people wear masks indoors — were relaxed on May 19 for people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but residents weren’t uniformly eager to abandon the masks.

Many businesses took advantage of the new rules and dropped mask requirements, but it wasn’t unusual to see people wearing masks even in places without restrictions.

At the Hartford Yard Goats minor league baseball game in Hartford on Thursday night, though, the crowd seemed to embrace the relaxed rules.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38qVZv_0a7V2e0f00

Yehyun Kim :: ctmirror.org

The audience watches the baseball game between Hartford Yard Goats and Somerset Patriots on May 20. Dunkin’ Donuts Park went to full capacity beginning May 19 when the COVID-19 restrictions were lifted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ILi43_0a7V2e0f00

Yehyun Kim :: ctmirror.org

Fans clap during an award event at the Dunkin’ Donuts Park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oIh5V_0a7V2e0f00

Yehyun Kim :: ctmirror.org

Fans cheer during the baseball game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w9vTO_0a7V2e0f00

Yehyun Kim :: ctmirror.org

Fans pass by the Hartford Yard Goats merchandise shop. Stadium staff were wearing masks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FT7be_0a7V2e0f00

Yehyun Kim :: ctmirror.org

From left, Kearah Vaught prepares the order while Caitlin Charest and Gabe Kucharski, of Plainville, have a conversation. Vaught said she’s fully vaccinated but prefers to wear a mask. “I feel more comfortable this way, especially when it’s a crowded area like now,” she said. “I prefer to have an extra level of safety.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GXnEr_0a7V2e0f00

Yehyun Kim :: ctmirror.org

People greet each other during a baseball game. Fans in attendance at Dunkin’ Donuts Park were not required to wear a mask. But masks were recommended for fans who were not fully vaccinated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=346Vw6_0a7V2e0f00

Yehyun Kim :: ctmirror.org

Mason Frost, 9, and Rylan Garceau, 9, decide which ice cream to order. They wore masks because they were not vaccinated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lNO01_0a7V2e0f00

Yehyun Kim :: ctmirror.org

Barriers were still installed on the top floor. A staff member said that they will be removed in June.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZfeDk_0a7V2e0f00

Yehyun Kim :: ctmirror.org

Fans walk around the hallway at Dunkin’ Donuts Park on May 20. Beginning May 19, vaccinated people were not required to wear masks indoors. Masks are still recommended for people who have not been fully vaccinated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AvIY2_0a7V2e0f00

Yehyun Kim :: ctmirror.org

Signs that require face coverings were seen at most shops at The Shoppes at Buckland Hills on May 19.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sqq3G_0a7V2e0f00

Yehyun Kim :: ctmirror.org

Gray Roegiers, left, and Yvonne Ledoux, of Middletown, have a beer outside Phantom Brewing Company in Hartford last week. It was the first time the couple, who were vaccinated a while ago, opted not to wear masks outside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CaH62_0a7V2e0f00

Yehyun Kim :: ctmirror.org

From left, Venya Barna, 8, and Rudra Barna, 4, climb at Bushnell Park in Hartford as their mom, Ritu Barna, watches. Ritu said she stopped wearing a mask at non-crowded outdoor areas about a week ago.

Connecticut Mirror

Connecticut Mirror

Hartford, CT
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
373K+
Views
ABOUT

The Connecticut Mirror’s mission is to produce original, in-depth, nonpartisan journalism that informs Connecticut residents about the impact of public policy, holds government accountable, and amplifies diverse voices and perspectives.

 http://ctmirror.org/
