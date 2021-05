This story was originally published on Mar 20, 2020 and last updated on May 23, 2021. 4.1 The Mitchells vs. the Machines (formerly Connected) Movie theaters are slowly reopening, but most of the new releases are headed to streaming services rather than the big screen. Whether you're staying at home to ​limit potential risks, or just saving a few bucks by watching from the couch, we've organized a huge list with many of the newly added films and some upcoming titles.