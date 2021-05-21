newsbreak-logo
Study: Texas School Reopenings Last Fall May Have Led to Hundreds of COVID Deaths, Thousands of Cases

By Robin Hattersley-Gray
campussafetymagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new study just released by economists and public policy experts from the University of Kentucky has found that Texas’ rapid reopening of schools in the fall of 2020 possibly contributed to about 43,000 COVID-19 cases and 800 fatalities in the state. The study, which hasn’t been peer-reviewed yet, found...

