WALTHAM, Mass. and AUSTIN, Texas, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National Grid (NYSE: NGG), one of the world's largest publicly listed utilities, and RWE Renewables (RWE), one of the world's leading renewable energy companies, today announced the signing of a partnership agreement to jointly develop offshore wind projects in the coastal region of the Northeast U.S. With this agreement, National Grid Ventures, the non-regulated division of National Grid, and RWE will be working together to explore opportunities in the Northeast U.S. offshore wind market. This includes an intention to jointly bid in the upcoming New York Bight seabed lease auction.