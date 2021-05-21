newsbreak-logo
Wisconsin State

27 possible voter fraud cases in 3 million Wisconsin ballots

By Associated Press
NBC 26 WGBA
 1 day ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Just over two dozen potential cases of voter fraud out of more than three million ballots cast in the November presidential election have been identified by Wisconsin election officials and forwarded to local district attorneys for possible prosecution.

That's according to documents obtained Friday by The Associated Press under the state’s open records law.

The 27 potential voter fraud causes represents a tiny fraction of the nearly 3.3 million people who voted in the presidential election.

It is in line with suspected voter fraud in past elections in the battleground state. It is also far below unsubstantiated accusations made by former President Donald Trump and his supporters of widespread fraud and abuse.

