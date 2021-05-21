newsbreak-logo
Wisconsin State

Sun Prairie latest Wisconsin city to ban conversion therapy

By Associated Press
TMJ4 News
 2 days ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Madison suburb has become the latest Wisconsin municipality to ban sexual conversion therapy.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports the Sun Prairie City Council passed an ordinance Tuesday requiring anyone who gets a complaint about a therapist or physician practicing conversion therapy to report it to the board or agency that licenses the practitioner.

Almost a dozen other municipalities have passed similar bans, including Milwaukee, Madison, West Allis, Racine and Sheboygan.

Opponents of conversion therapy fear it can be used to try to turn gay, lesbian and transgender people straight. They say such therapy can be harmful, especially for minors.

