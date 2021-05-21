The Sports Drive: Derek Swajanen Talks Redmen Baseball Win Against Gladstone

KINGSFORD — Despite a late rally, the Gladstone Braves came up short 8-7 against the Negaunee Miners Thursday afternoon in Negaunee. “I’m very pleased with the way we kept a very powerful offensive hitting team in check tonight between Montgomery (Pepin) and collectively as a group defensively,” said Braves coach Rick Pepin. “Negaunee has been putting up a lot runs this season, and I thought defensively with the combination of pitching we kept them in check and almost pulled it off. We had them on their heels there for a couple moments.”