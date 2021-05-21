newsbreak-logo
Marquette, MI

The Sports Drive: Derek Swajanen Talks Redmen Baseball Win Against Gladstone

By Luke Ghiardi
foxsportsmarquette.com
 1 day ago

Marquette, MI – May 21, 2021 – The Marquette Redmen baseball team notched a signature victory non Thursday taking down the Gladstone Braves 11-6. After going down 5-0 in the first 2.5 innings, Marquette battled back to outscore Gladstone 11-1 for the rest of the game powered by Pete VandenAvond’s 2-home run game. Head Coach Derek Swajanen joined The Sports Drive today to talk about his team’s win, and the progress they’ve made this season.

