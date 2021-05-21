City Provides Update on COVID-19 for Friday, May 21, 2021

PHILADELPHIA – The Philadelphia Department of Public Health today announced 168 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 novel coronavirus in Philadelphia. That brings the number of confirmed cases to 143,004. In addition, the Department of Public Health also announced 47 new probable cases from rapid antigen tests.

The Department of Public Health confirmed 15 additional fatalities in Philadelphia. This brings the number of residents who have succumbed to the virus in Philadelphia to 3,609. Of the 3,609 total deaths, 1,210 (34%) were long-term care facility residents.

The Department of Public Health reports 210 patients with COVID-19 are currently being treated in Philadelphia hospitals, with a total of 34 on ventilators.

First-round of Grants From the COVID-19 Prevention & Response Fund: Philly Counts and Philanthropy Network Greater Philadelphia announced the recipients of the first round of grants from the COVID-19 Prevention & Response Fund, a community-led effort to invest in neighborhood-based solutions to urgent needs related to COVID-19.

The Fund awarded its first round of grants totaling $365,150 to 49 individuals and nonprofit organizations working to increase COVID-19 education, vaccine access, health resources and outreach activities in their communities. Grants were directed to 34 priority communities in Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties that have been hardest hit by the pandemic. Seventy-two percent of funds went to organizations led by a person of color, and over 50 percent was distributed to organizations with at least 90 percent of their staff living in the communities they serve. A complete list of grant recipients can be found here.

