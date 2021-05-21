Letters: Winning plan | Bad deal for Oakland | Forest stewardship | Voter rights | Trump or intergity

Being a Southerner through-and-through, and having lived in Florida for 16 years, I must say that I am completely unaware of the birth dates of Robert E. Lee and Jefferson Davis. I had no idea their birthdays are legal holidays in Florida, nor does anyone I asked. This makes me wonder why an entire editorial was written about drawing a line through these references in state law. I do not understand the issues taken with the Confederate battle flag. It’s a flag. It represents the Confederacy, it does not represent slavery. And traitors? The folks making up the Confederacy were not traitors. They simply were striving to protect their legal rights of secession. The signers of the Constitution agreed upon the right to secede. Secession was legal — look it up. Gen. Lee and Mr. Davis were simply leading the charge against a Union that used military force to stop the Confederacy from following through on its legal right.