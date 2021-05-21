Back In Stock Alert: The "Flutter" Leggings That Always Sell Out in a Single Day

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Direct-to-consumer kitchen brand Material is behind some of our favorite everyday tools, cookware, and essentials. Their fry pan, knives, and cutting boards are loved by several editors at our sister site Kitchn, and personally, I’m a huge fan of their $15 soft-edge turner. But lately, there’s been another product from the brand that I just can’t seem to get enough of. In fact, it’s so versatile that I have been using it to snip herbs, butterfly chicken breasts, create tiny pieces of beef chucks for Sunday stew, slice pizza, snip off bread crust, cut too-big pieces of veggies so I can toss them directly in the pan (lazy cook hack!), open up cans … and occasionally even bust open Amazon packages. Yes, I’m talking about the slick and shiny Good Shears. And it’s not just me who’s obsessed with this product. It’s so popular with Material customers that it already sold out twice since launching. But after months of being out of stock, it’s finally available again.