newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Korean War hero is latest to earn Medal of Honor

WKYC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — President Joseph R. Biden on Friday awarded his first Medal of Honor since he became commander in chief. The nation's highest military decoration was presented to 94-year old Col. Ralph Puckett, Jr. of Georgia, for bravery during the Korean War, when he was just 24 years old. Over...

www.wkyc.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Korean War#Medal Of Honor#War Hero#American War#Army Ranger#U S Army Ranger Company#Rangers#The Associated Press#Bravery#Commander#Colonel#Man#Joseph#Enemy Positions#Love#November#President Biden#Chief
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
Related
Aerospace & DefenseWISH-TV

Air Force Brigadier on MISSION to honor Late Desert Storm Pilot

A Desert Storm Pilot is the focus of a Medal of Honor Campaign and leading the way is Air Force Brigadier General Jim Demarest. Here’s more:. The Medal of Honor is conferred only upon members of the United States Armed Forces who distinguish themselves through conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of life above and beyond the call of duty:
Militaryprairiepublishingmn.com

Local Korean War veteran honored for service

Vern Paulson (second from right) listens during a ceremony honoring him for his service in the Korean War. A Nicollet County man was honored for his Korean War service in a special ceremony last month. Mayo Hospice staff presented an “Honor a Veteran Program” on April 16 at the Paulson...
Militaryfortgordonnews.com

Soldier’s journey began in South Vietnam

Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders have helped shape the history of the United States, and many of their lives have been dramatically influenced by moments in U.S. history. Every May, the Defense Department joins the rest of the nation in celebrating Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Army Col. Danielle...
Militarycitizensjournal.us

Medal of Honor Monday: Navy Corpsman William Halyburton Jr.

Actions worthy of the Medal of Honor don’t always come from a compilation of courageous deeds; they can happen in the shortest window of time. That was likely the case for Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class William Halyburton Jr., a corpsman who died on his first day in combat toward the end of World War II.
Militarycavaliercountyextra.com

National Purple Heart Hall of Honor

The National Purple Heart Hall of Honor (NPHHH) located in New Windsor, NY, is a New York state owned and operated facility. It offers visitors an incredible journey through military history as well as reminders of human sacrifices and the cost of freedom. The facility is not directly affiliated with nor governed by the federal government, military, or any other organization.
Militarydefense.gov

Veteran Credits Music, Women's Army Corps Service for Success

Diane Otto Watkins wanted to become a professional musician after high school in 1973. She didn't have much money for college, and she didn’t see many opportunities available for women. So she joined the Women's Army Corps. "My parents told me I had to have a job and medical and...
WorldPosted by
Axios

Biden's Korean War diplomacy

South Korean President Moon Jae-in's visit Friday to the White House includes a high honor: a foreign head of state's participation in a Medal of Honor ceremony. Why it matters: The decision to include Moon in the honoring of Ralph Puckett Jr., 94, of Georgia, a retired Army colonel and Korean War hero, says a lot about President Biden's approach to diplomacy, the military and domestic politics.
Militaryhistorynet.com

Captain James Jabara: Ace of the Korean War

Sunday afternoon, May 20, 1951. Fourteen North American F-86A Sabre fighter jets from the 335th Fighter Interceptor Squadron lifted off from Suwon Air Base, South Korea, in response to a call for help from U.S. Air Force fighters under attack by Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-15 jet fighters near the Yalu River, separating Korea and China. Flying in the second flight of the relief force was 27-year-old Captain James Jabara. He had already claimed four of the MiGs–he needed one more to become the first Korean War ace.
MilitaryUnited States Army

Heroic actions led Soldier to become first Nisei Medal of Honor recipient

During World War II, everyone who identified as American wanted to fight for the U.S. — including Japanese-Americans, who were initially denied entry into the military due to wartime prejudice. Eventually, they were allowed to enlist, and many fought in a unit that became one of the most decorated in history. Army Pfc. Sadao Munemori was one of them.
Militarydefensemedianetwork.com

Battlefield Medicine in the Korean War

Though the Korean War came to be regarded as a failure by many because of its unsettled conclusion, in one area it was an unreserved success: the care and treatment of wounded soldiers. In World War II, the fatality rate for seriously wounded soldiers was 4.5 percent. In the Korean War, that number was cut almost in half, to 2.5 percent. That success is attributed to the combination of the Mobile Army Surgical Hospital, or MASH unit, and the aeromedical evacuation system – the casualty evacuation (casevac) and medical evacuation (medevac) helicopter. Both had been developed and used to a limited extent prior to 1950, but it was in the Korean War that both – particularly the helicopter – came into their own, and as Army Maj. William G. Howard wrote, “fundamentally changed the Army’s medical-evacuation doctrine.” Helicopter medevacs transported more than 20,000 casualties during the war. One pilot, 1st Lt. Joseph L. Bowler, set a record of 824 medical evacuations over a 10-month period. Another example tellingly highlights the impact of the helicopter. The Eighth Army surgeon estimated that of the 750 critically wounded soldiers evacuated on Feb. 20, 1951, half would have died if only ground transportation had been used.
Militarykfdi.com

Star Spangled Salute: A Veteran Receives The Medal Of Honor

Today’s Star Spangled Salute honors Korean War Veteran, retired Colonel Ralph Puckett Jr. When Ralph was a 1st Lieutenant, he distinguished himself by acts of gallantry above and beyond the call of duty, while serving as the Commander, 8th U.S. Army Ranger Company during the period of November 25, and 26, 1950, in Korea. He served as courageous example and showed extraordinary leadership in battle during a daylight attack on an enemy hill, as he intentionally ran across an open area three times to draw enemy fire. This allowed the Army Rangers to locate and destroy the enemy positions and seize the hill. This is all according to a statement from the White House where Ralph was yesterday, along side President Biden and President Moon Jae-In of South Korea, as he received the Medal of Honor. Congratulations Ralph and THANK YOU for your service.
Beverly, MAStars and Stripes

Korean War hero's niece objects to selling of veterans post named for him

BEVERLY, Mass. (Tribune News Service) — When Joseph Vittori was killed in the Korean War, the death of the 22-year-old Beverly man left his parents devastated. As a way to pay tribute to their son and help ease the pain of losing him, Dora and Peter Vittori donated land on their vegetable farm on Brimbal Avenue for the construction of a veterans post in his memory.