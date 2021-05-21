newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stamford, CT

Stamford's Row House celebrates 'grand opening' - more than a year after launch

By Brianna Gurciullo
Register Citizen
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTAMFORD — Just days after the Row House studio on Broad Street opened in downtown Stamford last year, it closed under a COVID-19 order from Gov. Ned Lamont. The studio, which is across from the University of Connecticut-Stamford campus, reopened last summer but operated at only half capacity. On Friday, with no more restrictions on its capacity and the fully vaccinated permitted to go without masks, Row House Stamford held a “grand opening” event — complete with a ribbon-cutting featuring Mayor David Martin.

www.registercitizen.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stamford, CT
Stamford, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
Stamford, CT
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rowing#Grand Opening#New York City Mayor#The Stamford Advocate#Northwestern Mutual#Covid#Row House Stamford#Downtown Stamford#N Y#Westchester County#Broad Street#Mayor David Martin#Sandwiches#Free Classes#Fun#Gov Ned Lamont#Mats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Politics
Related
Stamford Advocate

Pandemic stories: Six New Yorkers on why they moved to Connecticut

Deciding to relocate to a new city or state is more than just a financial transaction or logistical matter — it's a personal, carefully-considered decision, according to these six former New York City residents. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Connecticut received a greater share of new arrivals than similar locales in...
Stamford, CTConnecticut Post

Why one Bronx family set its sights on Stamford

Casey Hallen and her family were living in Riverdale, N.Y. when COVID-19 landed in the state. With one daughter about to turn 3 years old at the time and plans to expand the family, Hallen said the pandemic made it the perfect time to make a move. “We didn't feel...
sheltonherald.com

Shelton enjoying real estate boom

SHELTON — A small town feel with all the benefits of a large city — combined with rock bottom tax rates — has turned Shelton into one of the state’s top residential destination locations over the past year. CBRE, a Dallas-based commercial real estate services and investment firm, recently released...
Danbury, CTPosted by
Sports Radio 940

Downtown Danbury Glows At Night

Danbury is a small city located in Fairfield County, CT. Danbury is my home and I love it like Glenn Frey might have loved it. If you wait for the sun to set and head out on the streets, you will notice that Danbury, CT has a glow at night.
Stamford Advocate

Avoid the crowds along these 25 secret hiking trails around CT

While popular state park hiking areas filled up fast during the pandemic, forcing the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection to close them, nearby land trusts and municipal open spaces sat relatively empty and unused. To enjoy our natural beauty without the crowds, skip the overused trails and visit these paths less traveled.
Connecticut Statehamlethub.com

JAGGED LITTLE PILL Tickets and Backstage Tour, Catered Dinner, Fishing, Golf, Horseback Riding: BID on ACT of Connecticut's Online Auction

Many local businesses individuals donated one-of-a-kind experiences, products and services to support ACT of Connecticut's Gala featuring Into The Woods (which took place on Saturday, May 15). There are less than 24 hours left to BID. Click HERE. Some auction highlights:. Exclusive screening of WORKING. Tickets to Jagged Little Pill...
Stamford Advocate

Two Stamford restaurants reopen after being shut down for COVID-19 safety rules

STAMFORD — Two city restaurants are back in business. The Stamford Department of Health, according to city records, which The Stamford Advocate obtained through a Freedom of Information request, shut down the Peruvian Club and Reyes Bar & Restaurant in November for violations of COVID-19 safety rules. At the Peruvian...
DoingItLocal

Long Island Sound Blue Plan

HARTFORD, CT – Governor Ned Lamont is applauding the Connecticut State Senate for giving unanimous, final approval early this morning to legislation approving the Long Island Sound Blue Plan in concurrence with the House of Representatives, which approved the plan late last month. This vote formally places the Blue Plan...
Connecticut StateNorwalk Hour

Connecticut summer camps return after year away

STAMFORD — Summer camps in Connecticut are back, after a season in which half of them closed due to the spread of COVID-19. While health protocols will still be in place, the vast majority of restrictions have been lifted. After May 19, the only major requirement left will be mask-wearing,...
Connecticut StateNew Haven Register

Brooklyn family comes back to CT shoreline

Madison, Conn. native Bill Carbone felt a “gravitational pull” towards New York City since he was a child. College took him to Boston, and graduate school brought him to Wesleyan University in Middletown, Conn., where he and his wife Amy Tate owned a house and started their family. But when...