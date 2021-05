An outbreak of COVID-19 at the Delphian School in Sheridan has sickened 40 students and six staff members, according to the Oregon Health Authority. It’s one of 389 current school outbreaks in Oregon, according to the OHA, including several smaller outbreaks in the county, most of them previously reported. They consist of five students infected at Willamina Middle and High School in Willamina, three at Duniway Middle School in McMinnville, one at Patton Middle School in McMinnville and one at Grandhaven Elementary School in McMinnville.