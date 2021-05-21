newsbreak-logo
Topeka issues stream advisory for portions of Shunganunga Creek

Topeka Capital-Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTopekans should avoid contact with portions of the Shunganunga Creek at S.W. Shunga Drive until Washburn Ave. until further notice. A Friday evening news release announcing the stream advisory said pets should also refrain from this area due to a “localized sanitary sewer overflow.”. “Excess stormwater combined with sanitary flows...

