Historic Downtown Pocatello looking for sponsors to beautify area

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Historic Downtown Pocatello is looking for sponsors to hang flower baskets on their light posts in the downtown district.

The flower baskets have been a yearly summer tradition for more than twenty years.

There's a five-year sponsorship for $200 a year or a yearly sponsorship starting at $300.

Businesses, community service groups, schools, and even individuals can helpsponsor a basket.

Historic Downtown Pocatello CEO Stephanie Palagi says she hopes the flower baskets give the downtown area an energetic feel for the upcoming summer.

"Everything that we do downtown is to make sure that when our visitors and our residents come down, they enjoy being comfortable and see the charm of the downtown area," Palagi said.

The flower baskets are expected to be visible on city streets by June 1 and will come down after homecoming weekend at Idaho State University.