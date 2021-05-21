newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clemson, SC

Clemson keeps adding to long list of firsts

By Alex Dodd
Posted by 
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VZ5R4_0a7UznxT00

Clemson softball continued its historic run with another first in its 8-0 win over Troy in its first ever NCAA Tournament game on Friday.

The Tigers dominated Troy from the outset and blasted four long balls in the game including two by Valerie Cagle. The ACC Player of the Year also put together another masterful performance in the circle with four scoreless innings with one hit, as she struck out 10.

The win on Saturday adds on to the long list of firsts that the Tigers have already accomplished in their first full season.

Head coach John Rittman is very familiar with postseason softball and was proud of the way his team controlled their emotions in the Tigers’ first taste of the NCAA Tournament.

“I’m really proud of the way we have handled our emotions all year long. You never know how your team is going to perform in a situation like this because we’ve never been here before,” Rittman said. “I’m very proud of our effort today and the way we handled ourselves.”

Clemson improved to 43-6 on the season and has already notched an ACC Regular Season Championship, ACC Championship game appearance, an NCAA Tournament appearance and now a win in their first try in the postseason.

Alia Logoleo got things started for the Tigers with a three-run homer in the bottom of the first inning to give Clemson a 3-0 lead it would not relinquish.

She described this season, and especially the last week-plus, as a roller coaster of emotions.

“Emotions are definitely a roller coaster from the selection show to now. This game really got all of our emotions settled,” Logoleo said.

“This was our first postseason game and our first NCAA Tournament game,” she continued. “We have a lot of firsts this year and for us to come out on fire like we did was amazing and really indescribable.”

Rittman moved into coveted territory among Clemson coaches with the win. In his first 76 games as the head coach of the Tigers, Rittman is 62-14 with a better record than Jack Leggett, Danny Ford, Bill Wilhelm and Dabo Swinney in their first 76 per Tim Bourret.

But Rittman is just happy to be in the winner’s bracket and in good position to compete for a regional championship.

“Any time you advance in the postseason is special. This is the time of the year where every win is a big win,” he said. “To get this first one under our belt is huge is puts us in a position tomorrow to hopefully get one step closer to a regional championship.”

Clemson returns to action at noon on Saturday against the winner of Alabama and Alabama State at Rhoads Softball Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Photo Courtesy of Clemson. Athletic Communications

Get your Trevor Lawrence or Travis Etienne Jacksonville jersey from Fanatics right here!

The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

257
Followers
315
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Troy, SC
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
City
Clemson, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dabo Swinney
Person
Trevor Lawrence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#He Got Game#Tigers#The Ncaa Tournament#Acc Championship#Athletic Communications#Firsts#Clemson Coaches#Clemson Softball#Clemson Returns#The Game#Postseason Softball#Alabama State#Tuscaloosa#Rhoads Softball Stadium#Things#Coveted Territory#Ala
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Softball
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Sports
Related
Clemson, SCPosted by
The Clemson Insider

Clemson excited to open the 'Big Cinco' era

Clemson football is right around the corner from its return to action at Bank of America Stadium against Georgia in the Duke’s Mayo Classic on Sept. 4 in Charlotte, N.C. The Tigers return their whole defense and while they are making a transition at quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei is not your typical first year starter.
BaseballPosted by
The Clemson Insider

Rittman credits depth in the circle for win over Trojans

Clemson knocked off Troy 4-2 in an elimination game on Saturday to advance to the regional championship against Alabama on Sunday at 2 p.m. The Tigers used all three of their starting pitchers in the game to give Valerie Cagle’s arm some rest and it paid off with outstanding performances from Millie Thompson to start and Reagan Spencer in relief. Cagle closed out the game with 1.1 innings to earn the win.
Clemson, SCPosted by
The Clemson Insider

4-star defender locks in Clemson visit

Clemson’s staff will soon get a closer look at a versatile edge rusher on the program’s recruiting radar. Class of 2023 four-star defensive end/outside linebacker Troy Ford of Calvary Day School (Savannah, Ga.) is set to work out at the Dabo Swinney Camp in early June. “I am locked in...
Tuscaloosa, ALPosted by
The Clemson Insider

Rittman feels best is yet to come

Clemson fell 5-0 to Alabama on Sunday in the regional championship round of the Tuscaloosa (Alabama) Regional to close out the season in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The Tigers (44-8) accomplished a lot in their first full season with an ACC Regular Season Championship and their first appearance in the NCAA Tournament.
College SportsPosted by
The Clemson Insider

Tigers post first losing regular season since 1957

Duke swept Clemson with a 4-2 win at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday to secure its eight straight win and second straight sweep over the Tigers on the diamond. The Blue Devils knocked off Clemson thanks to a pair of two-run homers including one in the top of the ninth with two outs by Chase Cheek to give them the 4-2 lead which proved the eventual game winner.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
The Clemson Insider

Seedings, Pools Set for 2021 ACC Baseball Championship

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Atlantic Division champion Notre Dame and Coastal Division champion Georgia Tech are the top two seeds for the 2021 Atlantic Coast Conference Baseball Championship, which gets underway Tuesday at Truist Field in Charlotte, North Carolina. Clemson (24-26, 16-19 ACC) will play Georgia Tech and No. 7 seed...
NFLPosted by
The Clemson Insider

2 former Clemson stars prove family comes first

GREENVILLE, S.C. — After last year’s football camp was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it would have been easy for Isaiah Simmons and Tee Higgins to just move on and not host a camp in South Carolina. Neither of the former Clemson stars are from the state of South...
Clemson, SCPosted by
The Clemson Insider

Simmons, Higgins glad to give back to Clemson fans

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Former Clemson standouts Isaiah Simmons and Tee Higgins held a youth football camp Saturday at the Kroc Center in Greenville. The two Tigers hosted 240 campers. Both said it was important for them to return to South Carolina and host this camp after it got cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.