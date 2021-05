The UFC Lightweight title belt is up for grabs this weekend as former Bellator Lightweight World Champion Michael Chandler faces off against Charles Oliveira at UFC 262. The lightweight title has been vacant since former champ Khabib Nurmagomedov surprised fans by announcing his retirement immediately after defending his title at UFC 254 last October. Nurmagomedov cited health concerns and wanting to spend more time with family as the reasoning behind his early retirement.