When It’s More Than Just Morning Breath
Bad breath or halitosis is an embarrassing problem most people don’t care to talk about. It can certainly affect one’s self-confidence and ability to socialize. There can be many factors involving bad breath. Some are odor-causing foods, tooth decay, gum disease, bacteria growing on the tongue, dry mouth, use of tobacco products, sinus or respiratory infections, some medical disorders, improperly cleaned dentures, some medications, or inadequate oral hygiene.santaclaritamagazine.com