Treasure Coast - May is “Mental Health Awareness Month”. During this time, and throughout the year, Hibiscus Children’s Center is committed to providing quality mental health services to children and families in our communities to help them overcome the obstacles and challenges they are facing. We have seen a rise in children experiencing depression, anxiety, and feelings of isolation given the effects of the pandemic. Hibiscus offers telehealth counseling sessions and in-home sessions to overcome barriers to treatment and hardships our families may be facing. Our therapists are highly trained and experienced in treating trauma and childhood mental health disorders. Our mental health services are available throughout the Treasure Coast and Okeechobee as well as being offered to all children coming into our residential facilities.