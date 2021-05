Roughly six months after longtime "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek died, an executive producer on the show is speaking out about the process of finding his replacement. Trebek died in November of 2020 at age 80 after a lengthy and public battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. The late star made good on his promise to continue hosting the show as long as he could, with a handful of episodes in which he hosted continuing to debut after his death. Since those episodes dried up, though, a rotating roster of celebrity guest hosts have been tapped to keep the show going as the minds behind "Jeopardy!" search for a permanent replacement.