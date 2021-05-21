newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Jon McGlocklin joins the Ramie Show to preview Bucks & Heat

By Sam Schmitz
Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bucks legend and NBA champion, Jon McGlocklin joined the Ramie Show to honor Jim Paschke's broadcasting career, preview the Bucks & Heat and more! Full interview below.

www.audacy.com
Audacy

Audacy

22K+
Followers
26K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Mcglocklin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadcasting#Bucks Heat#Bucks Legend#Ramie Show#Nba Champion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAawesemo.com

Bam Adebayo Got Crushed for Attending Marlins Game with a Woman

Miami Heat Center Bam Adebayo is in the middle of another strong individual season. The Miami Heat big man has left no doubt that he believes he deserves to be in the running for the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year award. But what about his offense?. Bam was spotted...
NBAclnsmedia.com

BetOnline.ag Celtics-Heat Betting Odds, Preview, and Predictions

The Celtics (35-32, 32-35 ATS) lost to the Chicago Bulls in their last game, 121-99. Today marks the beginning of a two-game series vs. the Miami Heat (36-31, 30-35-2 ATS) that will have significant implications on playoff seeding. Miami enters one game ahead of Boston for the six seed, leaving...
NBAspotonflorida.com

Miami Heat 108 Milwaukee Bucks 122 Post-Up / Full Court Press Edition Show (Video)

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for Miami Sports on Demand! Miami Heat, Miami Dolphins, Miami Hurricanes, Miami Marlins, Florida Panthers, NBA, NFL, MLB, MLS, college football, more! Get your Vertagear chairs here: vertagear.pxf.io/5RSN #MiamiHeat #Bucks #NBA... Posted in:. Places:. 00:29. 21:38. 21:08. 20:42. 20:26. 20:18. 19:51. 19:02. 18:38. 17:21. 16:59.
NBAGwinnett Daily Post

Bucks, Heat meet in potential playoff preview

The Milwaukee Bucks, the highest-scoring team in the NBA and tied for the league lead in rebounds, will play host to the Miami Heat on Saturday night. Milwaukee (45-25), which is currently on a 10-3 run, sits in third place in the Eastern Conference while scoring 120.2 points per game and grabbing 48.2 rebounds, tied with the Utah Jazz.
NBAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Bucks dominate in paint, defeat Heat

In what could be a playoff preview, Khris Middleton posted 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, leading the host Milwaukee Bucks past the Miami Heat 122-108 on Saturday night. Milwaukee, which is 11-3 in its past 14 games, also got 15 points, nine rebounds and four assists from two-time...
NBAWNCY

Bucks host Heat tonight

(WNFL) – The Milwaukee Bucks host the Miami Heat tonight in Milwaukee with playoff seedings still at stake. Milwaukee still has a chance to move into the second spot in the NBA’s Eastern Conference. The Bucks trail the Brooklyn Nets by 1 in the loss column and hold the tie-breaker advantage.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

Jimmy Butler Status for Massive Bucks Heat Game

The Miami Heat have a massive game with the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday evening. The Heat are currently a half-game behind the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks, who are tied for the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. With just two games left in their season, winning this game...
NBAwagerbop.com

NBA: Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks Preview, Odds, Prediction

The Milwaukee Bucks host the Miami Heat in one of the most interesting NBA games this Saturday night. Both sides need to win, Bucks in order to keep their chances of reaching the second spot in the East, and the Heat due to their pretty tough position at the moment. Erik Spoelstra’s guys are currently fifth, half a game behind the Atlanta Hawks, while on the other side, the New York Knicks have the same record as their division rivals from Florida. We need to mention that both teams play really well in the past two weeks, posting wins and significantly improving their overall form.
NBA101 WIXX

Bucks start fast, beat the Heat

(WNFL) – The Milwaukee Bucks started fast, outscoring Miami 44-28 in the first quarter en route to a 122-108 win over the Heat Saturday night in Milwaukee. Khris Middleton and Bryn Forbes led the Bucks with 21 points each. Jrue Holiday added 20. Brook Lopez and Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 18...
BasketballCBS 58

Bucks and Heat get tipoff time for Game 1

MILWAUKEE, WI (CBS-58) - The NBA has announced the tipoff time for Game 1 between the Bucks and the Heat. The game will take place Saturday, May 22nd, at 1pm inside Fiserv Forum. This series is a rematch of a second round matchup between the two where the Bucks lost...
NBAPosted by
Audacy

Bucks legend, Jon McGlocklin honors Jim Paschke's career & more

Bucks legend and NBA champion, Jon McGlocklin joined Sparky and Gary on the Wendy's Big Show to honor Jim Paschke's broadcasting career, preview the Bucks upcoming playoff run & more!. What were some of his favorite memories working with Jim? What's he up to nowadays? What does he think of...
NBACBS 58

Schedule announced for Bucks and Heat first round series

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) - The NBA has announced the full schedule for the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat first round series. Game 1 was previously announced for a 1pm tipoff on Saturday, May 22nd on ESPN and Bally Sports Wisconsin. The rest of the schedule is listed below. Game 2:...
NBAPosted by
InsideTheHeat

Miami Heat at Boston Celtics Preview

VITALS: : The Heat and Celtics meet for the third and final matchup this regular season. It is also the second of consecutive games in Boston after Miami won 130-124 Sunday. With the teams having split both previous matchups, the winner of tonight’s game will hold the playoff tiebreaker. The Heat are 49-76 all-time versus Boston during the regular season, including 29-35 in home games and 20-41 in road games ... Forward Jimmy Butler has recorded four triple-doubles this season, tying for the most during a single-season in team history ... Center Bam Adebayo has scored in double-figures in a career long 53 straight games ... For the Heat, guard Victor Oladipo (knee) is out. For the Celtics, Jaylen Brown is out and Robert Williams is doubtful.
NBAwinnersandwhiners.com

Prediction, Preview, and Odds#543Orlando Magic#544Milwaukee Bucks

Orlando was crushed at home by Minnesota Sunday night in their previous game for their third straight loss. The Magic have been eliminated from playoff contention, one of three teams from the Eastern Conference to be taken out of the picture entering Monday’s action. Orlando led 9-7 early before giving up a 15-2 run to trail by 11 and never recovered. The Magic trailed by 15 after the opening quarter, by 30 at the half and by as many as 43 as they were completely dominated by the Timberwolves. Orlando was limited to 39.6% shooting in the game, including a nine of 36 showing from three-point range, and allowed Minnesota to shoot a hot 53.8% in the game. R.J. Hampton had 19 points off the bench to lead the Magic in the loss.
NBASportsBook Review

Bucks vs. Pacers NBA Preview and Best Bet

The Milwaukee Bucks (44-25) bring the third-best record in the Eastern Conference to take on the Indiana Pacers (33-36), who are locked into the play-in tournament. The Pacers have been shredded by the Bucks this year and will try to avoid a three-game sweep in the season series. Milwaukee Bucks...
NBA101 WIXX

Preview: Budenholzer talks about Bucks vs. Heat

(LEARFIELDWNFL) – The Milwaukee Bucks face the Miami Heat in game one of their first-round NBA playoff series this Saturday at 1 p.m. at the FiServ Forum in Milwaukee. When the Bucks played the Heat during the regular season, Miami’s Jimmy Butler who is a difference maker didn’t play. Bucks...
NBAphillyvoice.com

Nets, Bucks, and Heat — yes, the Heat! — among Eastern Conference threats to Philadelphia

With their blowout win over the Orlando Magic on Friday night, the Sixers clinched the top seed in Eastern Conference. Heading into play on Saturday, they currently sit a game and a half ahead of the Brooklyn Nets and two and a half games clear of the Milwaukee Bucks. Nobody else is closer than eight games back — the Atlanta Hawks currently occupy the fourth seed in the East, eight games south of Philadelphia and a half-game ahead of the Miami Heat and New York Knicks in a crowded battle for the No. 4-6 seeds).
NBAwinnersandwhiners.com

Prediction, Preview, and Odds#3571Philadelphia 76ers#3572Miami Heat

The Miami Heat will host the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday. These two teams have played twice this season, with the 76ers winning both games outright. Philadelphia beat Miami 137-134 in overtime as an 8.5-point favorite on January 12, and then again 125-108 as a 7.5 point favorite two days later.
NBAGwinnett Daily Post

Bucks to face Heat carrying plenty of motivation

The Milwaukee Bucks wanted a chance for payback against the Miami Heat, who ousted them from the second round of the NBA playoffs last year. Consider revenge a major motivator for the Bucks starting Saturday when they play host the Heat in Game 1 of this year's first-round playoff series at Milwaukee.