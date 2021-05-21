Jon McGlocklin joins the Ramie Show to preview Bucks & Heat

Orlando was crushed at home by Minnesota Sunday night in their previous game for their third straight loss. The Magic have been eliminated from playoff contention, one of three teams from the Eastern Conference to be taken out of the picture entering Monday’s action. Orlando led 9-7 early before giving up a 15-2 run to trail by 11 and never recovered. The Magic trailed by 15 after the opening quarter, by 30 at the half and by as many as 43 as they were completely dominated by the Timberwolves. Orlando was limited to 39.6% shooting in the game, including a nine of 36 showing from three-point range, and allowed Minnesota to shoot a hot 53.8% in the game. R.J. Hampton had 19 points off the bench to lead the Magic in the loss.