Silhouette InstaLift™ Advanced Dermatology & Cosmetic Care

Botox and Dysport are both neurotoxins used to treat and prevent wrinkles. As a matter of fact, there are a few other products on the market that do the same thing. They all have the same active ingredient called Botulinum Toxin. The difference is the level of concentration of the active ingredient and the preservatives used. It turns out, Dysport is more concentrated than Botox, when comparing FDA recommended doses. Because of this, Dysport is faster acting and longer lasting than Botox. Studies have shown it takes 4-7 days for Botox to become effective, whereas Dysport takes 1-3 days. In turn, Botox typically lasts about 3-4 months, with Dysport you can enjoy desired results for up to 5 months. Dysport delivers more natural looking results without creating an overdone look. Our team at SCENT Cosmetic are experts in achieving individual desired results. Each of our experts has been fully trained and credentialed in technique, with proven results. If you are looking to age gracefully come see one of our experts for Dysport.