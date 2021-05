May 24, 2021 - As we approach month’s end, there is not one, not two, but three celestial events happening with our Moon!. The Moon will be located on Earth’s opposite side from the Sun and fully illuminated May 26, 2021, at 6:13 a.m. CDT. This Full Moon was known by early Native American tribes as the Flower Moon because this was the time of year when spring flowers appeared in abundance.