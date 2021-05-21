newsbreak-logo
Biden Says DOJ Seizing Reporters’ Phone, Email Records Is ‘Simply Wrong’: I Will ‘Not Let That Happen’

By Josh Feldman
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden said on Friday he would “not let” the Department of Justice seize phone and email records from reporters. This week news broke that the Trump DOJ obtained phone and email records of CNN Pentagon correspondent Barbara Starr, two weeks after it came out that they also obtained the phone records of Washington Post reporters. The Obama DOJ was criticized several years ago for similarly obtaining journalists’ phone records.

