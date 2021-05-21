Lumber store owner and roofing contractor explain high OSB prices

According to a recent survey on the latest outdoor living trends, home improvement pros and deck building specialists tell Qualified Remodeler magazine that, “everyone is thinking about building something bigger, better, stronger and wider,” and that “homeowners are requesting increasingly larger, more customized decks.” The appeal of more expansive, retreat-worthy decks should come as no surprise considering the unencumbered enthusiasm for outdoor living that has swept the country over the course of a notably unprecedented year.