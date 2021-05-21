newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Lumber store owner and roofing contractor explain high OSB prices

WJFW-TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArgonne - "I've been born and raised in it," said the owner of Argonne Lumber, Tony Keepers. "I was out here picking up garbage when I was 12." 30 years of being around lumber and Tony Keepers didn't expect anything like this. And neither did his father, who first opened Argonne Lumber in 1980.

www.wjfw.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Hunt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Building Materials#House Building#House Prices#Housing Prices#Home Prices#Oneida Roof#Local News Argonne#Roofing Contractor#Home Improvements#Garbage#Real Explanation#Through The Roof Prices#Unknowns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
newscenter1.tv

Soaring lumber prices highlighting increase in home development materials

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Timber prices continue to soar — evidenced by an increase of $24,000 in construction costs on a single-family home from this time last year to now. Rising lumber costs are causing dramatic increases in construction costs for homes, buildings and other developments. The timber industry in...
New York City, NYtherealdeal.com

Sky-high lumber prices are starting to impact apartment construction

Multifamily developers are starting to feel the pain of sky-high lumber costs. The price of softwood lumber jumped 83 percent from a year ago, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing data from CoStar Advisory Services. That jump has led to an increase in prices for single-family homes, and now it’s trickling down to developers of apartment buildings, too.
Chester County, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

3 Dreamy Deck Building Products That Sidestep Sky-High Lumber Prices

According to a recent survey on the latest outdoor living trends, home improvement pros and deck building specialists tell Qualified Remodeler magazine that, “everyone is thinking about building something bigger, better, stronger and wider,” and that “homeowners are requesting increasingly larger, more customized decks.” The appeal of more expansive, retreat-worthy decks should come as no surprise considering the unencumbered enthusiasm for outdoor living that has swept the country over the course of a notably unprecedented year.
Amory, MSwcbi.com

Local furniture manufacturer sees price increase with lumber

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – If you are planning on buying new furniture, you will probably see a price increase. There is not a shortage of wood. It’s all of the other factors that are driving up the cost. “I’ve been in furniture for over years 30 and I have never...
FOX 11 and 41

Lumber prices still high, Yakima company struggle with supply

YAKIMA, WA – Just one year ago, 50,000 dollars worth of lumber built about ten homes. Today, the same amount of money can only build about two homes, according to the Census Bureau’s Home Preservation manual. Right now, lumber is ten to 11 percent times the price than a year...
cityline.tv

3 wood alternatives to avoid the increasing price of lumber

From PVC to aluminum, sky-rocketing lumber prices have the Bro looking at alternatives. “You will never have to sand and stain it or you won’t have to pay somebody to come in and sand and stain it every couple of years."
IndustryGlobeSt.com

Behind the Surge in Lumber Prices

If you follow the commodities markets, you might wonder why bling isn’t made of wood instead of gold these days. Builders can get lumber if they wait and are willing to pay through the nose. Construction is more expensive, with obvious impacts on strategies at all levels of CRE: owners, developers, investment, and brokering.
Mcallen, TXmyrgv.com

Lumber, building material costs soaring, raising construction prices

McALLEN — Builders in the area are frustrated with historically high prices for lumber and other building materials forcing up construction costs. That was the topic of discussion when the Rio Grande Valley Builders Association met Wednesday at the Radisson Hotel McAllen Airport for their regular monthly meeting. “Today we...
Erie Times-News

David Bruce: Rising lumber prices put brakes on Erie building projects

Matt Summerell expected to have a busy summer, building a new house and up to eight additions. But then lumber prices rose a staggering 300% and Summerell's customers all decided to postpone their projects until they became more affordable. "Last summer the prices were high for pressure-treated lumber, now it's...
klkntv.com

How much more? Rising prices of lumber impact home builders

Lumber prices are up and that is impacting house builders in the area. It also increases how much you pay when looking for a home. “Sheet of 7 by 16 OSB which we use to sheet walls and roofs with is right around $42,” said Matt Kinning, KDB Investment Building.
Corry, PAthecorryjournal.com

Local lumber sales steady despite soaring prices

Residents have likely noticed as both timber and lumber prices skyrocket, but that does not appear to be stopping them from buying boards. Ayden McGahen of Corry Lumber True Value Hardware, 630 E. Columbus Ave., estimated that the price of lumber has nearly tripled since this time last year. He noted a standard spruce 2-by-4 may have cost $2 or $3 at the time, but now costs $10.
Real EstatePosted by
Family Handyman

New Home Sales Dip in April Due to Cost Concerns

According to the latest report from the U.S. Census Bureau, new home sales fell 5.9 percent from March to April 2021. Despite that dropoff, demand for housing remains high, with new home sales nearly 50 percent higher than they were at this time last year. Market experts note that this...
Clinton, IAClinton Herald

Clinton RIVER CITY ESTATE S...

Saturday (9am - 2pm) &. half off day Sunday 9am - 1pm. You could find bed's, linens, bunk beds, doll beds, holiday, sewing material, vintage dolls, toys, rocking chair, book shelves, towels, bedding, clothing, purses, records, vintage secretary, shells, buffet, sofa, desks, chairs, children's books, books, end tables, vacuum, kitchenware, coins, silver dollars, silver plate flatware, garden tools, lawn chairs, fishing poles, sail boat & trailer in need of work, patio set, ski's, sleigh, toboggan, tools, vintage golf clubs, vintage trolling motor, chemicals, hockey sticks, ping pong table, barbies items, toys, shelves, glider, grills, train sets, Christmas tree, fans, pool table with cues and balls, xerox machine, doll house, old games, ice skates, kids dresser, coo coo clock, pictures, art, dressers, ping pong table, folding chairs, yard tools, glassware, nic nacs, vases, Gorham sterling silver, picture frames, games, sofas, Isabel Booms, dining tables and chairs, and lots more. I will post more pics soon. Masks are optional. Come take a look.
musingsofamuse.com

75% Off At the Coach Outlet Sale

Coach’s Outlet Sale starts today. Get up to 75% off with free shipping! hey have a ton of beautiful bags available at crazy prices!
Guymon, OKkscbnews.net

Hutch’s C Store, Guymon, OK – Food Service Manager

Location: , Select your state... Website: https://apply.jobappnetwork.com/hutchinsonoil#Career-Search. Hutch’s in Guymon is looking for a Food Service Manager who is passionate about food and is committed to quality service. The Food Service Manager oversees a fast-paced deli offering a wide variety of hot and cold items made fresh daily. When you work at Hutch’s you will grow your career and enjoy great pay and a full- scale benefits package that includes medical, dental and life insurance, 401K Retirement and Paid time Off. Apply today at hutchs.net.