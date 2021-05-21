Community Outreach Meeting: Application for Marijuana Research License: Chrysanthos, 119 Washington Street

Is it not time for the Village trustees to start conducting their meetings in public? Now that the CDC has eased the restrictions on public gatherings, I think it would be a service to the public to be able to personally witness how our trustees conduct themselves and their business in front of a live audience instead of in the restricted and controlled conditions imposed by Zoom. Additionally, there are many residents who either do not have internet connectivity or are not able to navigate the intricacy of Zoom, thus depriving them of the right to attend Board of Trustee meetings.