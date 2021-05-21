Community Outreach Meeting: Application for Marijuana Research License: Chrysanthos, 119 Washington Street

Notice is hereby given that Pend Oreille County did on April 26, 2021 receive a complete preliminary short plat application submitted by Gary Chantry to turn 1, 10-acre parcel into 2, 5-acre parcels. Location:Spring Valley Road; Within Sec.11, T30N, R45EWM; Parcel # 453011420001. Any person desiring to express their views, or to be notified of the action taken on this application should contact the Community Development Dept. A copy of the complete file may be examined by the public between 8:00 AM & 4:30 PM at the Courthouse Annex, 418 S. Scott Ave., Newport, WA 99156, and (509) 447-4821. Contact: Andy Huddleston, ahuddleston@pendoreille.org. Written comments from the public may be submitted to the County no later June 3rd, 2021, after which a final administrative decision will be made. There is no public hearing for this process, if you wish to appeal the Director’s administrative decision, you may request a public hearing be held by contacting the above-named planner.