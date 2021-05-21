newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Community Outreach Meeting: Application for Marijuana Research License: Chrysanthos, 119 Washington Street

plainville.ma.us
 2 days ago

Notice is hereby given by Chrysanthos LLC (Chrysanthos) that a Community Outreach Meeting for a proposed Marijuana Research Licensee is scheduled for June 3rd, 2021 at 6:00PM and will be held virtually, and is open to the public. The proposed Research Licensee is anticipated to be located at 119 Washington Street, Plainville, MA 02762.

www.plainville.ma.us
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Street#Building Regulations#Compliance Requirements#Cannabis#Chrysanthos Llc#Ma 02762#Buildout#Cmr#Select Join#Firefox#Compliance Information#Zoning#Security Requirements#Online#Minors#Link#Instructions#Questions#Internet#Mathew Medeiros Ceo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Google
Related
Farmington Hills, MIfarmingtonvoice.com

Marijuana on Farmington Hills council meeting agendas

Farmington Hills council members will discuss marijuana-related issues during Monday’s study session and regular meeting. At 6 p.m., they’ll review a plan to gather information from marijuana industry representatives. A March draft proposed sessions with three groups:. growers and processors;. retailers, testing facilities, and transporters; and. retailer/growers, consumption establishments, and...
Blair, NEWashington County Pilot-Tribune & Enterprise

Communities that Care an interest for Washington County

The Blair Police Department and Three Rivers Public Health Department are aiming to introduce a program to help prevent behavioral and health issues in youth. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need...
Gilroy, CAgilroy.ca.us

Community Meeting

On Tuesday evening, May 25, at 6:00 PM The City Administrator and the Finance team will conduct a virtual community meeting to present and seek the community’s input on the Proposed Fiscal Year 2022 and 2023 Operating Budget. The Budget is scheduled for adoption at the regularly scheduled City Council meeting on June 7, 2021. All members of the public are encouraged to attend.
Garden City, NYGarden City News

Meetings in public

Is it not time for the Village trustees to start conducting their meetings in public? Now that the CDC has eased the restrictions on public gatherings, I think it would be a service to the public to be able to personally witness how our trustees conduct themselves and their business in front of a live audience instead of in the restricted and controlled conditions imposed by Zoom. Additionally, there are many residents who either do not have internet connectivity or are not able to navigate the intricacy of Zoom, thus depriving them of the right to attend Board of Trustee meetings.
Pepperell, MALowell Sun

Pepperell Planning Board delays decision on recreational marijuana license

PEPPERELL — A decision on New England Craft Cultivators’ special permit application has been extended until the Planning Board’s meeting on June 21. The question is whether to interpret the town’s marijuana bylaws to base it upon 20% of all liquor licenses allotted to the town or 20% of licenses that have already been issued. Pepperell has eight allotted liquor licenses for off-site consumption and has only issued four.
Volusia County, FLdaytonatimes.com

Community outreach recognized

Volusia honors residents who encouraged COVID-19 vaccinations. The Volusia County Council recognized 13 residents on Tuesday for their efforts to encourage at-risk members of underserved communities to get the COVID-19 vaccine. They were honored during the regular council meeting in DeLand. The special recognition came at the request of Volusia Councilwoman Barbara Girtman. The honorees were Maritza Avila-Vazquez, Marisol Bahena, Kimberly Crawford Brown, Dr. Joyce Cusack, Rev. Larry Edwards, Dr. Victor Gooden, Daisy Taylor Grimes, Hubert Grimes, Dolores Guzman, Rafael Ramirez, Dr. Wendell Raulerson, Cynthia Slater and Rev. Reggie Williams.
Spencer, NYithaca.com

Varying views on marijuana law at Spencer meeting

Does Spencer want to opt in or out of participating in New York’s new marijuana law?. New York has legalized various ways that will ultimately bring in sales tax revenue for municipalities, although no one has any idea how much might be brought to Spencer’s coffers. The board engaged in a philosophical discussion on what would be best for the town.
Grand Junction, COKJCT8

Public engagement for marijuana business licensing and regulations

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The City of Grand Junction is asking for resident input about marijuana businesses. After the passing of 2A and 2B the results of the April election were to tax and regulate marijuana. Over the coming weeks and months, staff will be working with the city’s appointed and elected officials to develop the next steps regarding marijuana licensing and permitting of marijuana-related businesses. Any consideration for the adoption of local regulations will be heard at public hearings. Residents are encouraged to learn about the process.
Politicscoab.us

Environmental Stewardship Outreach Subcommittee meeting

Please Note: Two or more members of the City Commission or any board or committee of the City of Atlantic Beach may be in attendance. In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, persons needing a special accommodation to participate in this proceeding should contact Donna Bartle, City Clerk, at 247-5809 or at City Hall, 800 Seminole Road, by Noon on the Friday prior to the meeting.
Grand Junction, COPosted by
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Marijuana Licensing and Regulations Information for Grand Junction

The city of Grand Junction knows there are a ton of questions regarding marijuana dispensaries in Grand Junction. We all know that marijuana is legal statewide but for years the city of Grand Junction and its residents had voted to keep it out of city limits. Well, that all changed recently but instead of a bunch of misinformation being tossed around the city of Grand Junction has information and is asking for citizens to take a new survey.
Economyspartaindependent.com

Byram to hold June 15 public hearing on cannabis commerce ban

In a 4-1 vote, the Byram council introduced an ordinance prohibiting all cannabis business in the township. Mayor Alexander Rubenstein was the lone vote against the ordinance, which will be put before the public in a June 15 hearing. “Who are we to dictate to a property owner what they...
Wausau, WIwausau.wi.us

Washington Street Traffic Bulletin

Sections of Washington Street will be closed during the evening hours of May 18-20 in order for underground utilities to be disconnected from the Wausau Center Mall in preparation for demolition. The schedule for closures on Washington Street are as follows:. Tuesday, May 18th, 3rd Street to 5th Street -...
Herriman, UTherriman.org

Now Accepting Applications For Community Facilitators

Have you been wanting to be more involved in your community? We are accepting applications right now for residents to serve as Community Facilitators. This program focuses on bridging gaps between neighborhoods, developers, and the City. Each community (there are 7) is led by a Community Facilitator and a Deputy Facilitator. City staff will make a selection based on applications and present the choice to the City Council for advise and consent. Terms are generally two years. For more information and to apply, visit the Community Facilitators page, or email communityoutreach@herriman.org for more details.
PoliticsWCBC Radio

Mountain Laurel Adds Community Outreach Van

Mountain Laurel Medical Center, a federally qualified health center, this morning unveilsd a new community outreach van. The van will be utilized in Allegany and Garrett Counties, as well as neighboring counties in West Virginia and Pennsylvania. It will be used to do health assessments, and staff will be able to put residents in touch with community services.
Milwaukee, WIMilwaukee Neighborhood News Service

Post from Community: Thriving Communities grant application

Editor’s note: Our Posts from the Community feature is a platform for community announcements and event postings. If you have a post to be considered, send it to info@milwaukeenns.org or submit it directly. From 2018-2019, the Greater Milwaukee Foundation engaged with residents in Sherman Park East and North Division neighborhoods...
Yakima, WAyaktrinews.com

Yakima vaccine outreach efforts focus on Hispanic community

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Health District is working to improve COVID-19 vaccine access for the Hispanic community, which makes up more than half of the county’s population. A recent study by the Kaiser Family Foundation found Hispanic adults are more likely to report that a family member had tested...
Politicspendoreillerivervalley.com

Application-Chantry/ POC Community Development

Notice is hereby given that Pend Oreille County did on April 26, 2021 receive a complete preliminary short plat application submitted by Gary Chantry to turn 1, 10-acre parcel into 2, 5-acre parcels. Location:Spring Valley Road; Within Sec.11, T30N, R45EWM; Parcel # 453011420001. Any person desiring to express their views, or to be notified of the action taken on this application should contact the Community Development Dept. A copy of the complete file may be examined by the public between 8:00 AM & 4:30 PM at the Courthouse Annex, 418 S. Scott Ave., Newport, WA 99156, and (509) 447-4821. Contact: Andy Huddleston, ahuddleston@pendoreille.org. Written comments from the public may be submitted to the County no later June 3rd, 2021, after which a final administrative decision will be made. There is no public hearing for this process, if you wish to appeal the Director’s administrative decision, you may request a public hearing be held by contacting the above-named planner.