Watch now: Coles County business owners react to mask rule being lifted. On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control released new recommendations for mask-wearing and the COVID-19 pandemic. They stated that if you are fully vaccinated, you can resume activities that you did before the pandemic. "Fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local business and workplace guidelines," the CDC stated.