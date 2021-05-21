Top Five Ways Hearing Aids Make You Look Good
According to the Hearing Health Foundation, nearly 50 million Americans experience hearing loss, yet only one in every five people who would benefit from wearing a hearing aid actually wears one. While some cite financial reasons or don't believe they have a hearing problem, there are those who are concerned wearing hearing aids will make them appear weak or look old. We disagree. In fact, here are five of the top reasons we believe wearing hearing aids makes you look good.