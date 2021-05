The Winnebago County Conservation Board has announced that the Florence Trap Shooting Range will be opening for the 2021 season on Wednesday, May 19th. The range is located ½ mile south of Highway 9, on 60th Avenue, between Thompson and Buffalo Center, and will be open on various dates throughout the summer. May and June public shooting dates will be May 19th and 26th, and June 2nd, 9th, 23rd, and 30th. All dates are Wednesdays and all shooting times will be from 5:00-7:00 PM.