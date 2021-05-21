newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Households can get discounts on internet service, computers in new program

By Compiled by Arielle Breen
recordpatriot.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANSING — A new federal program is accepting applicants for program that aims to help lower the cost of high-speed internet service. In an emailed news release from Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II and the Connecting Michigan Taskforce, it stated that the Emergency Broadband Benefit is a new program from the Federal Communications Commission that is making $3.2 billion available nationwide for eligible households.

www.recordpatriot.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garlin Gilchrist
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laptop Computers#Discounts#Broadband Internet Access#Internet Providers#Lansing##Medicaid#Cmic#Getemergencybroadband Org#Federal Pell Grant#Eligible Households#Benefits#Nationwide#Income#Tablet#Applicants#Single Filers#Joint Filers#Country#Tribal Lands
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Politics
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Laptops
News Break
FCC
Related
InternetDaily Tribune

Applications for the FCC's low-income broadband internet program open May 12

As part of the $900 billion coronavirus aid package signed into law by President Donald Trump in December, eligible low-income households can receive a $50-per-month subsidy for broadband internet. Broadband, as defined by the Federal Communications Commission, is a minimum internet speed of 25 megabits per second for downloads and...
Technologywvpublic.org

Eligible Consumers Can Receive Pandemic Broadband Discounts

The worldwide coronavirus pandemic has demonstrated the need for high-speed internet connectivity, and it’s further emphasized the problems with high-speed access. Starting on May 12, eligible consumers will be able to sign up for temporary discounts on broadband services and on the purchase of laptops, desktop computers, and tablets through the Federal Communications Commission’s $3.2 billion Emergency Broadband Benefit program.
Technologynews8000.com

FCC’s Emergency Broadband Benefit to offer discounts to eligible households

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBT) — The Federal Communications Commission’s Emergency Broadband Benefit will make substantial discounts on broadband service and computers available to consumers beginning Wednesday. The pandemic-related program will continue until the $3.2 billion in federal funding runs out or six months after the Department of Health and Human Services...
Arkansas StateKTLO

Broadband assistance program now open

An assistance program exists to help qualified individuals who will be or possibly have acquired broadband internet service to their home. The Emergency Broadband Benefit is funded through the Federal Communications Commission and administered through Arkansas state government. It will provide a discount of up to $50 per month towards broadband service for eligible households. Those qualifying may also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer or tablet from participating providers.
InternetMotley Fool

This New Program Can Help Families Afford Home Internet

The cost of home internet service can be too high for many families. This federal program will provide discounts to eligible households on a temporary basis. Home internet is no longer a luxury. Instead, it's becoming a necessity to adapt to the fast-paced, technology-driven world. As the ongoing pandemic makes financial matters worse for many households, some may be forced to cancel their home internet because it's too much of a drain on their bank accounts.
Internetbigislandnow.com

Broadband Benefit Will Offer Cash Grants to Connect Hawai´i Families to Internet

Families across Hawai´i will be offered an opportunity this month to apply for a subsidy to help pay for internet services. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the entire has world embraced the capacity of the virtual to accomplish tasks normally completed in-person. Virtual education, health appointments and applying for government services are just a few of the ways people have leveraged digital services to outflank coronavirus. But doing so requires access to a reliable internet source, which isn’t easy for every family to come by.
Politicshawaii.gov

OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR NEWS RELEASE: NEW EMERGENCY BROADBAND BENEFIT PROGRAM TO HELP PROVIDE INTERNET ACCESS TO LOW-INCOME HOUSEHOLDS

HONOLULU – Gov. David Ige today announced a new federal program that aims to assist thousands of qualifying households across the state to pay for their internet service. Under the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program established by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), eligible households can receive up to $50 a month to pay for broadband service. Qualifying lessees on Hawaiian Home Lands may apply for an enhanced benefit of up to $75 per month.
Hays, KSPosted by
Hays Post

Vyve, Nex-Tech participating in aid program for pandemic internet service

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly is encouraging qualifying Kansas residents to apply for the Federal Communications Commission’s Emergency Broadband Program to help households struggling to pay for internet service during the pandemic. Vye Communications and Nex-Tech, with offices in Hays, are participants in the program which opens on May 12.
Educationtennesseestar.com

Emergency Broadband Benefit Applications Open, Provides $50 per Month to Help Recipients Pay Broadband Bills

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is accepting applications for an economic relief program providing $50 per month to help low-income families pay for broadband. “The Emergency Broadband Benefit program will provide a discount of up to $50 per month towards broadband service for eligible households and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands,” states an announcement shared Wednesday by Congressman Rob Wittman (R-Virginia-01). “Eligible households can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet from participating providers if they contribute more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase price.”
Politicsthreeriverspublishing.com

Earlier this week, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced a new Emergency Broadband Benefit program. This temporary benefit program will lower the cost of broadband service for eligible households during the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

The $3.2B Emergency Broadband Benefit program provides a discount of up to $50 per month toward broadband service for eligible households and up to $75 per month for qualifying households. The benefit also provides a discount up to $100 per household toward a one-time purchase of a computer, laptop, or tablet if the household contributes $10 to $50 toward the purchase through a participating broadband provider.
Internettelecompetitor.com

Emergency Broadband Benefit Program Launches Today with Over 800 Service Providers

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) today launched the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program, making available $3.2 billion in consumer discounts on broadband services and equipment such as computers and tablets. This program – open to low-income internet users — will continue until the $3.2 billion in federal funding runs out or until six months after the Department of Health and Human Services declares an end to the COVID-19 pandemic, which triggered the program.
U.S. Politicsmauinow.com

New Federal Program Can Help Hawai‘i Residents Save up to $50 on Internet

The Federal Communications Commission today announced that applications are now being accepted for the Emergency Broadband Benefit, a new federal program which provides up to $50 a month on internet service and discounts on computers and tablets for eligible participants. The new $3.2 billion federal program, established by the COVID-19...
Internet1037thegame.com

Broadband Discount Program to Help Afford Internet During the Pandemic

The Emergency Broadband Benefit Program is Federal Communications Commission (FCC) program that offers a temporary discount on monthly broadband bills — up to $50 a month (or $75 if your household is on qualifying Tribal lands). If your income qualifies, you can also get a one-time discount of up to $100 for a computer or a tablet.
Educationed.gov

Department of Education Launches Outreach Campaign to Millions of K-12 Students and Federal Pell Grant Recipients Now Eligible for Monthly Discounts on Broadband Internet Service

The U.S. Department of Education today launched a major outreach campaign to millions of students who are now eligible for a monthly discount on broadband internet service under a temporary program administered by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). The campaign will inform millions of families with children participating in the free or reduced-price lunch or school breakfast program, and 6.5 million Pell Grant recipients that they are now eligible for the discount of up to $50 per month. Eligible households on qualifying Tribal lands can receive a discount of up to $75 per month.
InternetRecorder

New program to make broadband more affordable

A new national program is enabling eligible households to save up to $50 a month on their broadband bill. Some of the qualifying conditions for the Emergency Broadband Benefit are if a household member makes 135 percent or below the federal poverty guidelines; receives a Pell Grant; participates in programs such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Medicaid or the Lifeline program; is approved to receive free or reduced school lunch or free school breakfast; experienced a substantial loss of income due to job loss or furlough since Feb. 29, 2020, and the household had a total income in 2020 at or below $99,000 for single filers and $198,000 for joint filers; or meets the eligibility guidelines for a participating internet service provider’s low-income or COVID-19 program.
Health Servicesnewspressnow.com

Rainbow Communications to participate in the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program

Earlier this year the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) designed the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program to help families and households struggling to afford internet service during the COVID-19 pandemic. This new benefit will connect eligible households to jobs, critical healthcare services, virtual classrooms, and so much more. About The Emergency Broadband...