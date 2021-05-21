Households can get discounts on internet service, computers in new program
LANSING — A new federal program is accepting applicants for program that aims to help lower the cost of high-speed internet service. In an emailed news release from Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II and the Connecting Michigan Taskforce, it stated that the Emergency Broadband Benefit is a new program from the Federal Communications Commission that is making $3.2 billion available nationwide for eligible households.www.recordpatriot.com