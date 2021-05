It’s another big week for reactivated venues and shows in Las Vegas. “Mat Franco: Magic Reinvented Nightly” made its triumphant return to the Mat Franco Theater at the Linq Thursday night and continues at 7 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays with an extra 9:30 p.m. show Saturdays. The Comedy Works at the Plaza brings the laughter back tonight and Saturday at 9 p.m. with headliner Kevin Farley in the downtown casino’s fantastic throwback showroom. Next up is the return of “Atomic Saloon Show” at the Grand Canal Shoppes at Palazzo on May 5, Spiegelworld’s second production to return to the Strip after “Absinthe,” and it’ll play at 7 and 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Then more magic and music returns with “The Magic of Jen Kramer” and “Soul of Motown” reopening at the Westgate Cabaret on May 7. Kramer is back onstage at 5 p.m. while the musical tribute follows at 7:30 p.m. Fridays through Sundays.