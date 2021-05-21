newsbreak-logo
New Orleans, LA

Physician opening $5M plastic surgery ASC

By Patsy Newitt -
beckersasc.com
 3 days ago

Board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon Ali Sadeghi, MD, is building a $5 million ASC in New Orleans. The facility, dubbed The Surgery Center, mainly will service Dr. Sadeghi's practice, The Sadeghi Center for Plastic Surgery. The facility will offer plastic and breast surgery when it opens in July 2021, Dr....

www.beckersasc.com
