There isn’t a recruiting checkbox left unmarked when going down the line on Class of 2021 quarterback Donovan Smith. Smith has the size (6-3, 205), footspeed, quickness, and mobility to move around in the pocket and pick up yards with his legs if needed. More importantly, he has all the arm talent possible. With a Sunday arm, Smith can get the ball anywhere on the field desired, and can do it from any angle and with a defender in his face. All the physical tools are meaningless without an understanding of the game. Not only does Smith fully grasp the offense being executed, but he also understands what defenses are trying to do and how to counter their attack.