newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Clarita, CA

Leaving Santa Clarita for Eye Care?

By Craig Helm
santaclaritamagazine.com
 2 days ago

It is not uncommon for me to see a patient who was initially referred outside of the Santa Clarita Valley for care that can be rendered here at the highest level. Sometimes competitive pressures and financial alliances are the reason behind the referral. Other times it is because a family member or friend referred someone outside our valley because of a good experience they or someone they know had with another ophthalmologist. Usually when we see a patient who has gone elsewhere they are surprised at the level of care they are able to receive here. Many people still have the notion that Santa Clarita physicians cannot provide upper echelon care. Some people will even drive to Beverly Hills believing that they will see “better” doctors there. The truth is that it’s very hard to select a doctor that you can trust. How does one go about finding an excellent doctor? I believe that training and experience typically produce doctors with sound judgement. That is the first place to look. Important surgical skills are very hard for a layman to evaluate. Not everyone who trains even at an excellent institution will develop superb surgical skills. Unless you know someone in the field who has seen the work of that particular surgeon, one has to rely on word of mouth.

santaclaritamagazine.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Clarita, CA
Health
Beverly Hills, CA
Health
City
Santa Clarita, CA
Local
California Health
City
Beverly Hills, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eye Doctor#Eye Care#Patient Care#Family Doctors#The Santa Clarita Valley#Santa Clarita Physicians#Mouth#Upper Echelon Care#Superb Surgical Skills#Drive#Family Member#Competitive Pressures#Certifications
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Health Services
Related
California StatePosted by
Mark-John Clifford

The mask dilemma for California

On Thursday, May 13, 2021, the CDC announced that people who have been vaccinated were no longer required to wear masks outside or in specific enclosed venues. "People fully vaccinated against Covid-19 do not need to wear masks or practice social distancing indoors or outdoors, except under certain circumstances, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday."
Santa Clarita, CASanta Clarita Radio

Triumph Foundation Hosts Santa Clarita Valley Handcycling Event For Those In Wheelchairs

On Saturday, Santa Clarita-based non-profit the Triumph Foundation hosted a specially designed bicycling event for local residents and members of the disabled community. A “hand-cycling” event was hosted by Santa Clarita non-profit the Triumph Foundation on Saturday, as part of the organization’s Adaptive Recreation programs it hosts for those affected by disabilities.
Santa Clarita, CASanta Clarita Radio

Feline Behavior And Health | CBD Oil For Cats

Cats make great pets. Same as dogs, they are very loyal to their human. Some are energetic and playful, while others are so sweet, they can cuddle with you on the couch for the whole day. I bet a lot of cat owners will agree with me when I say that these frisky pets can also be mysterious at times.
California Stateksro.com

California Will Keep Mask Guidelines in Place for Another Month

California will not be changing mask rules just yet. The CDC relaxed recommendations last week, saying fully vaccinated people could lose the mask in most indoor and outdoor settings. California health officials said Monday the state will leave the current guidelines in place until June 15th. Dr. Mark Ghaly says the next four weeks will give the state and residents a chance to prepare for the change. He added today’s announcement does not mean that he disagrees with CDC guidelines. June 15th is also the date California has targeted for a full reopening and for getting rid of the color-coded tier system.
California Statekymkemp.com

California Mask Guidelines to Stay in Place Until June 15

Press release from the Humboldt County Joint Information Center:. California will keep its current indoor masking guidance without making any changes until June 15, the California Health and Human Services (CHHS) agency announced today. CHHS Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced the continuation of the existing guidance in a virtual news...
Santa Clarita, CASanta Clarita Radio

Assistance League Santa Clarita Relocates Resale Store To New Location

Assistance League Santa Clarita celebrated their resale store’s relocation on Sunday with an Open House event to kick off their grand reopening scheduled for later this week. Serving the Santa Clarita community for over 30 years, Assistance League Santa Clarita moved to a new location to continue touching the lives...
California Statenewsantaana.com

Face masks are still required in Calif. until June 15

The California Department of Public Health announced today that masks will still be required until June 15, when the State is expected to end most pandemic restrictions. Read more from the State Secretary of Health and Human Services:. https://www.chhs.ca.gov/blog/2021/05/17/statement-from-chhs-secretary-dr-mark-ghaly-on-mask-guidance/. The best way to protect yourself against the virus is to...
California StateL.A. Weekly

Fully Vaccinated People Must Still Wear Masks Indoors, California Says

California will not align itself with the CDC’s most recent mask guidance, meaning fully vaccinated people will still have to wear masks indoors until June 15. June 15 is Gov. Gavin Newsom’s target date for a full state reopening and the next four weeks would gives businesses “time to prepare” for the coming changes in regulations.
California Statetheavtimes.com

California to wait until June 15 to ditch COVID-19 mask requirement

California will wait until June 15 to align with federal guidance that no longer requires people fully vaccinated against COVID- 19 to wear face coverings, officials said Monday. The June date is when state officials are expected to lift most virus-related restrictions if current positive trends continue. “On June 15,...
Santa Clarita, CAsignalscv.com

Farm-to-Table in Newhall and Valencia

Since Larry McClements took the helm of the Newhall Farmers Market, the Saturday open-air market in Old Town Newhall has grown. “When I first took it over, which is about a little over two years ago, we had eight vendors,” McClements said. Next to the Old Town Newhall Library. Today,...
Santa Clarita, CAsignalscv.com

The Regulations Surrounding Online Casinos in Santa Clarita Valley

One thing revelers love about the US is gambling. From the prestigious reputation of Las Vegas as one of the world’s most famous gambling destinations, it is expected that gambling laws are the most welcoming in the US. However, the opposite is true. Gambling regulations have only recently started taking...
California StatePosted by
Sara A. Carter

California sticks to strict mask mandate as nationwide deaths plummet

The state of California will maintain its current mask mandate, requiring that all Californians, vaccinated or otherwise, wear masks indoors. This mandate will last until June 15, as planned. Vaccinated residents can remove their masks outdoors, unless at a sporting event or concert. This comes after the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention announced that vaccinated persons are no longer required to wear masks.
Santa Clarita, CASanta Clarita Radio

5 Tenant Screening Tips For New Landlords

Becoming a successful property owner involves more than simply collecting the rents at the end of the month. Finding the right tenants is an essential step towards building long-term trusting relationships. The vetting process can be overwhelming if you don’t have the right system in place. Choosing the perfect tenant...
California Statestateofreform.com

California will maintain mask mandate until reopening date

California will maintain the existing mask mandate until the state’s planned reopening date on June 15, state health officials said Monday. This announcement comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced people who are fully vaccinated don’t need to wear masks in most indoor and outdoor locations.