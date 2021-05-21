Grow with KARE: Top ten annuals

This week is National Hospital Week, a chance to show appreciation to your local hospital and health care providers. Stevens Community Medical Center CEO Kerrie McEvilly told KMRS that the facility will be doing a number of internal activities for their employees such as a medallion hunt, treats and a free lunch. And while they won’t be having their popular ice cream social this year, McEvilly said there is an activity going on all this week that the public can have fun with, “: every year we have a campaign called Chalk the Walk, where we’re encouraging people to do sidewalk art or other types of chalk messages #wecare and post that on social media. Just send some positive messages about health care workers and their appreciation for those workers. And so, it’s just a fun way to recognize people on a particular week in May every year.”