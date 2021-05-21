newsbreak-logo
Coos County, OR

Veteran community mourns this weekend

By Jillian Ward For The World
World Link
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH COAST ─ On the southern Oregon coast, the tight-knit veteran community is reeling from the loss of one of its members and will be mourning together this weekend. “(Sgt) Matt Thomas served in the 101st Airborne … and if there was a veteran in need, he jumped in to help,” said Krsytal Hopper, a friend of Thomas and actively involved in many veteran organizations across Coos County.

theworldlink.com
