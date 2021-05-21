newsbreak-logo
Kids

Pediatric HealthSource: Teaching Children Emotional Empowerment

columbusparent.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTalk to kids about their feelings and help them learn how to control them when necessary. Q: How can I teach my child to express their emotions freely while having the ability to manage them when necessary?. A: One of the most important parts of being human is the range...

www.columbusparent.com
Mental Healthyurview.com

Surviving Childhood Trauma

Many adults still carry remnants of anxiety and depression with them that began with childhood trauma. Speaking out about childhood trauma can be daunting and quite frankly, scary!. Shanon Page joins Rachel Ann for this special episode of Calm, Cool and Connected. Key Takeaways from Rachel Ann’s chat with Shanon:
Kidsgoodmenproject.com

10 Simple Ways To Support Your Kid’s Emotional Development

If you walked into a library recently, you must have noticed the vast bookshelves full of parenting books. I am happy that nowadays parents have access to valuable information about child development and parenting advice. Maybe now can move past the common misconception that you should not respond immediately to a crying kid, otherwise he will grow up spoiled, or using punishment as a way to discipline a kid. However, the sheer amount of information available is overwhelming. Not to talk about the fact that some parenting books recommend questionable practices and present theories as facts. Where are you supposed to begin?
Dyer, INNWI.com

Best Pediatrics

The pediatricians at Kids First Pediatrics on 30 in Dyer are experts in their field. Dr. Tae’Ni Chang-Stroman started the practice in 2005 and has since expanded, bringing on two other highly qualified pediatricians, Dr. Nancy Albright and Dr. Parul Pathak, as well as Dr. Kenan Qin, a pediatric endocrinologist. According to practice manager Jacqueline Chang-Stroman, it is excited to welcome Dr. Lindsey Cox to its pediatric staff in July.
KidsHealthline

What Are the Symptoms of ADHD in Teenagers?

Attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a neurodevelopmental disorder. It’s been diagnosed in over. people between the ages of 12 and 17, according to a 2016 survey. You may have noticed a few symptoms in younger children, but the. at diagnosis is 7. Symptoms can continue into adolescence and adulthood. In...
East Aurora, NYBuffalo News

Letter: Teaching white privilege allows children to learn

By stating that “white privilege doesn’t exist and our kids don’t need to be taught about white privilege,” Robert Dinero has unwittingly made himself a prime example of white privilege. Opening a discussion delving into what it means to be privileged because we are white is an excellent way to...
KidsHerald News

Autism, coronavirus and support with autism spectrum disorder

Children and adolescents with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) have been hit especially hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. The coronavirus outbreak has triggered a number of specific stressors for children with autism due to changes in daily routines and social interactions. Below are tips to help support your child or adolescent...
KidsPosted by
MyChesCo

How to Teach Children About Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Children develop their identities right alongside their abilities to crawl, walk, talk and recognize letters. There’s also a common misconception that children are “colorblind.”. However, studies have found children can show signs of racial bias at an early age, with psychologists from Northwestern University finding children as young as 4...
Mental Healththesportsbank.net

COVID-19 and its impact on education, social life, and mental health of students

The outbreak of COVID-19 has affected the lives of people. It has affected people regardless of their nationality, level of education, sex, or income. People have to be in their homes because of lockdown to prevent the spread of the virus. It has shown severe implications on education, social life, and mental health. This impact on mental health has resulted in psychological problems that include frustration, stress, depression, and overeating. Student’s lifestyle has drastically changed whether it’s about their learning, sleeping habits, daily fitness routine, social life, and mental health.
Health Servicescincinnatifamilymagazine.com

New Pediatric Therapy Clinic

Parents won't have to look far for the right place to meet their child's special needs - Associates of Pediatric Therapy opened a new NKY location, and it's the perfect place for families to turn to. Families seeking speech, physical or occupational therapies for children now have a new Northern...
Kidspowerofpositivity.com

10 Signs of Anxiety In Children That Parents Don’t See

Has your child not been acting like themselves lately? Do you feel frustrated because you know something is wrong, but you can’t put your finger on it? They don’t appear sick, yet they are acting abnormally. Children don’t come with a manual that helps you detect their various moods, ailments,...
Mental HealthWashington Times-Herald

Generations:May is Mental Health Awareness Month

BUILD NEW SKILLS – OLDER AMERICANS MONTH 2021: As we celebrate Older Americans Month in May, we will be encouraging community members to share their experiences. One way that we can find strength and create a stronger future is to build new skills. Learning something new allows us to practice overcoming challenges. Take an art course online or try a socially distanced outdoor movement class to enjoy learning with others in your community. Have a skill to share? Find an opportunity to teach someone, even casually.
KidsABC Action News

The pandemic is hard for teens, too; what parents should look out for

The pandemic has been hard on adults. For children and teens, the past year has meant isolation, hours in front of a screen, and a lot changes. And now, many are heading back into the classroom. "Some basic things that we can do as parents, first of all, talk through...
KidsPosted by
The Conversation U.S.

How do I talk to my child about violence? 4 essential reads

Children are exposed to images of violence almost every day, whether through the media or in real life. Consumption of violent imagery can take a harmful toll on a child’s mental and emotional well-being, research shows. Parents, especially those with young children, may be asking themselves how to talk about violence with their kids.
Kidspsychologytoday.com

Parenting Adolescents and the Choice/Consequence Connection

Empowering one's life experience requires making the connection between choices made and consequences that follow. Making this connection promotes accountability and responsibility, and provides instruction and education. Because owning choices and facing outcomes can be painful to do, there can be resistance (like denial) to making this connection. A teenager...
KidsGrazia

'After Fostering More Than 20 Children, I Want To Change The Narrative About Being A Child From The Care System'

If I’m honest I avoided children for a big chunk of my adult life. I was still making sense of my own childhood. I avoided men who might ask me to marry them always preferring the rogues because I felt I didn’t deserve unconditional love. I genuinely had to make sense of who I was before I could have a family. So, I continued the abuse I had experienced as a child and teenager by unconsciously choosing romantic partners and friendships that were abusive. Until one day it dawned on me what I was doing, then I set about changing my pattern.
Family Relationshipsfemalefirst.co.uk

The impact of a new baby on a father’s mental health

It is important to have clear pathways for fathers to be supported and engage with specialist services as parents' mental health can be complex. Becoming a father is arguably the biggest transformation a man can ever experience in life and one that is little supported. Expectations are high of themselves, from partners, families, friends and work, and if those are not met (they rarely are), the reality can hit hard and bring up intense emotions. It is both exquisite and painful, and brings euphoric highs with depths a man has never experienced. A father is expected to feel like a father instantly, but he may not feel this for much longer, and that can be an uncomfortable place to be. He may feel anger and resentment, and yet be drawn to protect and provide. The ambivalence of still being required to fulfil the role of father, lover, businessman and friend is a tricky juggle and yet, there is often the idea that to talk about it being too much is a weakness, or worse.
Kidsjewishboston.com

“Ezra’s Invisible Backpack” Teaches Kids How to Talk About Emotions

I had never known anyone who died by suicide until my 19-year-old cousin Ezra succumbed to his war with depression and obsessive compulsive disorder last February. It’s hard to put into words how that felt. Never miss the best stories and events for families, children and teens! Get JewishBoston Plus...