Bill Parcells backs Tony La Russa’s motives in unwritten rule debate

The questions about whether he is too old and too old school to relate to the modern fun-loving player followed Tony La Russa into Yankee Stadium on Friday night. La Russa’s defiant defense of the unwritten rule that thou shalt not be oblivious to a 3-0 take sign come hell or high position player on the mound and his public scolding of Yermin Mercedes, even after he homered with two outs in the ninth Monday to give the White Sox a 16-4 lead, ignited a firestorm and provided fodder for the mob calling for the manager’s 76-year-old head.