Face mask face-off: Grandmother arrested after refusing to wear mask at NH school board meeting

By Kimberly Bookman
whdh.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePLAISTOW, N.H. (WHDH) - A grandmother was arrested in Plaistow, New Hampshire on Thursday after refusing to wear a mask at a school board meeting, officials said. Plaistow police responding to a Timberlane Regional School District meeting found several unmasked individuals demanding that children be allowed to take off their masks in school. There is a sign posted at the front of the building stating face masks are required.

