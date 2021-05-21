Face mask face-off: Grandmother arrested after refusing to wear mask at NH school board meeting

It was not a good morning for speeders and aggressive drivers on Interstate 95 Sunday morning State Polie made 121 motor vehicle stops in five hours. The New Hampshire State Police Special Enforcement Unit and Aviation Unit worked together as 46 motorists were stopped for speed violations in excess of 90 miles per hour with an additional ten motorists issued summons for reckless operations after being clocked at traveling over 100 miles per hour including three in excess of 115 miles per hour.