newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gainesville, GA

Gainesville High School makes these 3 people honorary Red Elephants

By Kelsey Podo
Posted by 
The Times
The Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uUnXh_0a7Uw7zH00
Gainesville High School awarded three local adults with honorary diplomas for the 2020-2021 school year. Pictured from left to right, John Lilly, Betty Livingston and Scott McGarity. Photo courtesy Joy Griffin

Although they never attended Gainesville High School, Betty Livingston, John Lilly and Scott McGarity know what it means to be a Red Elephant.

The three adults were recently named Gainesville High’s 2020-2021 honorary diploma recipients for their longstanding efforts at the high school.

“The day that the principal (Jamie Green) called and told me that I had been selected, I said, ‘Well, you made my day,’” Livingston recounted. “It was very gratifying.”

Livingston said she worked as an English teacher for five years at North Augusta High School in South Carolina before moving to Gainesville to raise her family. Living in the area, she remembers receiving many requests to help as a substitute teacher in the district. Eventually, Livingston said she gave in and served at Gainesville Middle School for around two years. She then spent the next 40 years working as a long-term substitute teacher at Gainesville High School.

“I’ve enjoyed the students, I really have,” she said. “I just love teenagers. Most people don’t, but I do. I was more comfortable with high school students because that’s what I had taught before.”

Lilly said he considers becoming an honorary diploma recipient an “honor of a lifetime.” For the past 30 years he has served in various membership roles in the district, including the Parent Teacher Association and Governance Council of Enota Multiple Intelligences Academy, Gainesville Middle and Gainesville High. He has also been a board member of the Gainesville Athletic Club and president of the Gainesville Tipoff Club.

“This means a lot to me on two fronts,” he said. “I’ve always secretly wanted this, but it’s not something you can campaign for. And, to happen this year when my daughter is a senior (at Gainesville High), we graduate at the same time. It’s fantastic.”

McGarity said he was excited to be named an honorary diploma recipient, especially since both his daughters graduated from Gainesville High. Since graduating from the Georgia Institute of Technology, he has devoted himself to working and serving in the Gainesville community, including volunteering as a youth coach through the city’s parks and recreation department and working on Gainesville High football’s chain gang for 20 years.

“I was honored,” McGarity said. “It’s a great system. They (two daughters) came through first through 12th grade. They both went on to college from there and now work in a professional manner here (in Gainesville).”

The Times

The Times

Gainesville, GA
3K+
Followers
211
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Times

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
Gainesville, GA
Education
City
Gainesville, GA
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elephants#Graduate School#Graduate College#Gainesville High School#Gainesville High#English#North Augusta High School#Gainesville Middle School#President#Teenagers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
Related
Hall County, GAPosted by
The Times

4 splash pads to visit around Hall County

Looking for a fun way to cool off this summer? Here are four splash pads in Hall County perfect for kids to have fun in the water. Frances Meadows offers a large aquatic splash zone for kids of all ages. The zone has interactive features, kiddie slides, drop buckets and colorful rings spraying water from all directions. The play structure is perfect for kids to run around and enjoy the water splashing all around them. For bigger kids, there are two three-story slides that flow down into the pool with a current channel to relax and float in. Frances Meadows also offers an indoor heated pool and competition pool with swimming lanes. Out of the water, the facility has a fitness center and a pavilion with a playground.
Georgia Statesaportareport.com

GSU to renovate two Bell buildings it once planned to demolish

Atlanta’s preservation successes are few and far between. So, we should celebrate when buildings once slated to be demolished will be preserved and put to a great use. Georgia State University recently announced plans to house the new headquarters of its National Institute for Student Success in the “Bell buildings” on Auburn Avenue on a block that’s become a hub for the university – thanks to the Robert W. Woodruff Foundation.
Gainesville, GAGainesville Times

Column: Wishing the best for the class of 2021

In the next few days, graduates of high school and college will walk across a stage and receive a diploma. I don’t know if they shake hands with anyone during this era of the coronavirus, but they will graduate with or without a hand clasp. This group of high school...
Gainesville, GAPosted by
The Times

STAR student Marisa Woo said she modeled her spirit of helping others after her teacher Chandra Karnati

Most teachers have a main reason to come to school every day, and for Chandra Karnati at Gainesville High School, his reason is students like Marisa Woo. “I can say she’s not only smart, but she’s very empathetic,” Karnati said while sitting next to Woo. “Even though those topics of math and computer science are very hard, she doesn’t underestimate people who have questions. Without judging them, she gives (and helps students) the best she can.”
Gainesville, GAaccesswdun.com

McEver student among winners of Gainesville fire hydrant design contest

A fourth-grade student from McEver Arts Academy was one of the winners of a contest by the City of Gainesville's Water Resources Department to design a fire hydrant. The city announced Monday that Marisol Lopez-Perez was among the three selected winners. Her design was painted onto a hydrant near the school's entrance on Montgomery Drive Friday by local artist Fox Gradin of Celestial Studios.
Gainesville, GAGainesville Times

Column: Vaccinations weren’t so controversial in the 1950s

The news these days is dominated by the coronavirus, television newscasts showing needle after needle puncturing arm after arm. Maybe if they’d back off showing that so many times, fewer people would be so squeamish about getting their shots. Vaccinations for various ailments over the years haven’t been quite so...
Hall County, GAPosted by
The Times

Hall County’s 2021 STAR student and teacher share a passion for mathematics and thirst for knowledge

Melodee Lackey of Flowery Branch High School knows that mathematics isn’t typically a favorite subject among most students, but she strives to change that mentality. “I just knew that teaching was what I wanted to do (at an early age),” Lackey said. “I always excelled in my high school math classes, and I wanted to hopefully change other students’ minds to teach them to enjoy math.”
Georgia StateWrcbtv.com

Veterans' monuments defaced in northeast Georgia park

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Police in northeast Georgia are investigating after someone spray-painted graffiti on two veterans' monuments. The Times of Gainesville reports that Gainesville parks employees discovered the orange paint on concrete at the base of one monument honoring veterans from 20th century wars. Vandals also painted over the...
Gainesville, GAPosted by
The Times

How will schools respond as COVID-19 vaccinations become available to kids? Hall, Gainesville superintendents speak on the issue

Hall County Schools Superintendent Will Schofield said he feels the school district is “a long way from any type of required COVID vaccinations” for its students. “I would say that in my lifetime, one of the things that I have been most disappointed with is the fact that our nation has chosen to politicize a pandemic over the last 18 months,” Schofield said Wednesday, May 12. “(With) that being said, we have opinions all over the board about everything from masks to social distancing to vaccinations, and it is my firm belief that our job is to support the parents and families in this community.”
Dahlonega, GAPosted by
The Times

4 things to do in North Georgia this weekend, May 14-16

If you’re looking for some fun in the sun this weekend, here are four local events to consider. Lake Lanier Olympic Park’s latest Food Truck Friday will feature axe throwing and virtual car racing. Some of the vendors include Tap It Growlers, Downtown Drafts, Kajun Asian, Q’Paso Latin Grub, At The Tracks Restaurant and Carta’s Azucar Cuban Cuisine.
Gainesville, GAPosted by
The Times

Monuments vandalized at Rock Creek Veterans Park in Gainesville

Gainesville police are investigating vandalism of two monuments at Rock Creek Veterans Park near downtown Gainesville. Gainesville Parks and Recreation staff discovered graffiti Tuesday, May 11, at the park at 223 Northside Drive. Photos taken by parks staff show orange spray-painted markings on concrete in front a monument honoring veterans...
Gainesville, GAPosted by
The Times

How Jaycees Young Man of the Year Nick Bruner has found his calling in Gainesville

Nick Bruner might not be a Gainesville native, but that hasn’t stopped him from pouring his heart into the community. “He’s not just on things (like boards), he really digs in and puts his all into whatever he does,” Phil Bonelli, local banker and motivational speaker, said. “He’s very busy, but he never misses dinner with his family, even if he has to work real late.”
Gainesville, GAaccesswdun.com

For Goodness Sake: Interactive Neighborhood for Kids, Inc.

However, at Interactive Neighborhood for Kids, Inc., or INK, in Gainesville, kids do not even realize how much they are learning by playing in the museum’s interactive exhibits. “Kids learn best through playing and they don’t even realize it,” said Mandy Volpe, executive director of INK. “We see kids learn...
Hall County, GAmainstreetnews.com

Hall County schools change mask rules for younger students

The Hall County School District has changed its mask protocol. Masks/face coverings for students K-5 will be optional when in the instructional classroom. Masks will still be required for these students during transitions and in common areas. There will be no change to the indoor mask practice for students in...