Is e-commerce king? Retailers reflect on pandemic changes during earnings calls

Online retail sales’ shares of total retail sales increased from 16% to 19% in 2020, according to a recently published UNCTAD report. Indeed, there are numerous anecdotes about how retailers accelerated their e-commerce capabilities during the Covid-19 crisis. Take the case of apparel maker Levi-Strauss who reaped the benefits of their investments in e-commerce infrastructure and technology. In a matter of days, they were able to fulfill online orders from both their distribution and retail centers. They also launched digitally connected services such as curbside pickup, and leveraged AI to analyze and drive promotions. For those looking to jump ahead and thrive in e-commerce, experts recommend looking to China for inspiration where the retail landscape has moved well beyond transactional e-commerce models to make online buying into a fun experience.