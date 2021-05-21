newsbreak-logo
Is e-commerce king? Retailers reflect on pandemic changes during earnings calls

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany people are excited for shoppers to return, but many have switched to e-commerce. (Getty) Amid rising vaccination numbers and lifting of Covid-related capacity restrictions nationwide, landlords are eager to see shoppers return to brick-and-mortar stores. But retailers may have...

Grocery & Supermaketnewsnationnow.com

LIST: Retail mask rules for fully vaccinated customers

(NEXSTAR) — The CDC’s latest guidance might suggest that fully vaccinated Americans can feel safe removing their face coverings in certain indoor settings, but that doesn’t mean they can ditch their masks entirely. As outlined by the CDC, mask requirements remain in places where federally mandated, such as public transportation...
Retailcheddar.com

Kohl’s and PetCo Post Strong Q1 Earnings as Retail Surges Back From Pandemic Lows

Brick-and-mortar retail is mounting a comeback after two major outlets reported better than expected Q1 earnings following a year of pandemic-related woes. Department store chain Kohl’s beat on the top and bottom line, though the stock still fell after releasing the news. Meanwhile, PetCo also reported a beat on the top and bottom line. The pet supply company noted that it acquired 1.2 million new customers in the impressive quarter as well, and its stock moved higher in midday trading.
Retailindianapublicmedia.org

Food, Retail Workers Union Against Retailers Easing Mask Rules

The United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) union yesterday called on Kroger and other retailers to keep mask requirements in place, as retailers relax mask policies for vaccinated shoppers and employees in the wake of the Centers for Disease Control’s latest guidance. The CDC last week said fully vaccinated people...
RetailPosted by
Fortune

Target’s stores lead the way in its pandemic boom, followed by online growth

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Target reported yet another blockbuster quarter on Wednesday, led by a huge increase in sales at its physical stores that was complemented by continued online growth. The chic-discounter said comparable sales rose 22.9% in the first quarter, with most of that attributable to its thriving stores.
RetailPosted by
The Oregonian

Retailers’ earnings show people are going out, spending

NEW YORK — At Walmart, sales of teeth whitener are popping as customers take their masks off. So are travel items. Macy’s says that special occasion dressing like prom dresses are on the upswing as well as luggage, men’s tailored clothing, and dressy sandals. Shoppers, newly vaccinated, are emerging from...
Retailfoodmarket.com

Retailers Changing Mask Policies

Retailers started announcing changes to face mask policies for fully vaccinated customers a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new masking guidelines. Trader Joe's, Walmart, Sam's Club, Costco and Publix were among the first to confirm updates to mask requirements, leading the way for mask-free shopping,...
Saint Louis, MOstlpublicradio.org

Driven By E-Commerce Metro East Warehousing Thrived During Pandemic

Warehousing in the Metro East associated with e-commerce picked up steam with changing consumer habits during the coronavirus pandemic, while hospitality and tourism related businesses are struggling to find workers ahead of a likely busy summer season. Gateway Commerce Center, a vast collection of warehousing space in Edwardsville, initially saw...
Businessinvesting.com

Walmart Earnings In Checkout Line: Eyeing Post-Pandemic Commerce Flow

When Walmart (NYSE:WMT) rang up record-breaking sales numbers but missed Wall Street’s expectations in the last quarter, it warned that the blockbuster results—for an essential retailer of its size—snagged during the pandemic would not be sustainable. As one of the chosen big-box stores allowed to keep its doors open—when most...
Electronicschainstoreage.com

Salesforce: E-commerce will stay elevated post-pandemic

Consumers plan to make fewer online purchases once COVID-19 has passed, but will still buy online more than they did before the pandemic. According to a new survey of 501 U.S. consumers from Salesforce, respondents estimate they are making 51% of their purchases online during the pandemic, compared to 30% before it began. Post-pandemic, respondents expect to make 40% of their purchases online.
Public Healthwcexaminer.com

Service industry reflects on pandemic

In the past year, the area has seen a lot of companies pivot to other ways of doing business, such as virtually, and having employees work from home. But what about the types of businesses where working from home is not possible?
Retailgrocerydive.com

Boxes: the backbone of e-commerce

Retailers' need for full-fledged omni-channel marketing strategies blew up in 2020, with consumers' intensified reliance on e-commerce for essential and non-essential products. Millions of consumers already familiar and comfortable with online shopping increased their use, while many new users tried it for the first time to work around pandemic-related restrictions.
Retailetftrends.com

Sectors Disrupted: Breaking E-commerce Out of the Box

Investing in e-commerce is about more changes in consumer behavior; it may also represent a compelling alternative to consumer discretionary or technology investments. As a group, e-commerce companies tend to be digital natives, with technological infrastructure and business models designed to thrive in an increasingly online world. In the upcoming...
Grocery & Supermaketwinsightgrocerybusiness.com

Grocery Trends Put Spotlight on Front-Line Employee Training

The rocky road for grocery retailers isn’t over. Even as many saw booming sales in 2020, they also faced severe growing pains as they tried to manage people, processes and technology to keep up with consumer demand during a pandemic. A year later, some of the pressures brought by the pandemic have eased, but grocers can’t afford to relax.
RetailPosted by
Forbes

Adapting E-Commerce Practices From The East To The West

Online retail sales’ shares of total retail sales increased from 16% to 19% in 2020, according to a recently published UNCTAD report. Indeed, there are numerous anecdotes about how retailers accelerated their e-commerce capabilities during the Covid-19 crisis. Take the case of apparel maker Levi-Strauss who reaped the benefits of their investments in e-commerce infrastructure and technology. In a matter of days, they were able to fulfill online orders from both their distribution and retail centers. They also launched digitally connected services such as curbside pickup, and leveraged AI to analyze and drive promotions. For those looking to jump ahead and thrive in e-commerce, experts recommend looking to China for inspiration where the retail landscape has moved well beyond transactional e-commerce models to make online buying into a fun experience.